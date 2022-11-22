Local nonprofit to host Narcan training sessions in Monte Rio, Cotati

7 to 8 p.m., Nov. 29 at the Rancho Adobe Fire Cotati Station, 1 E Cotati Ave. Limit of 70 people.

The Sebastopol parents who sought to honor the memory of their late son with a nonprofit dedicated to combating the stigma of drug addiction are now trying to familiarize as many Sonoma County residents as possible with a life-saving overdose treatment.

The nonprofit Micah’s Hugs is holding two training sessions at the end of the month focused on use of Narcan, an over-the-counter treatment that reverses opioid overdoses.

“We want to get it in the hands of everybody that we possibly can,” said Micah Sawyer, who with his wife Michelle co-founded the group. “You don’t have to be an addict or a family of an addict to be close-by when somebody overdoses.”

The nonprofit, named after the couple’s son, Micah Jr, aims to bolster education and resources around drug addiction.

The first training will take place 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Rancho Adobe Fire Cotati Station, 1 E Cotati Ave. The second is at the same time, Nov. 30 at the Monte Rio Community Center, 20400 Bohemian Way.

At the sessions, Michelle and Micah Sawyer plan to distribute two doses of Narcan nasal spray to every attendee and teach them how to administer the emergency Naloxone treatment.

That demonstration will take about 10 to 15 minutes, Micah Sawyer said.

The two will also provide fentanyl test strips and answer questions related to topics such as drug addiction and how to recognize signs of overdose.

The trainings are open to the public, and people under age 18 are encouraged to bring an adult or parent with them. Attendance is limited.

Though use of Narcan does not require specialized training, according to the drug’s website, the sessions planned by Micah’s Hugs aim to give residents hands-on experience and the ability to learn more about drug addiction, Micah Sawyer said.

“It’s a very simple process to actually give it,” he said, adding that the packages have clear instructions. “We more than anything want to get people familiar with it.”

These sessions are one of multiple resources being rolled out by Micah’s Hugs, formed by the Sawyers after Micah Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose in 2019.

The Narcan distributed during the training is provided through a grant from the California Department of Health Care Services as a part of the Naloxone Distribution Project, Michelle Sawyer said.

Three weeks ago, Micah’s Hugs received about 2,100 boxes of Narcan to distribute to people in need.

In February, they received about 1,800 boxes and have since done about 25 distribution and training events, including events in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Oakland.

The locations range from fire stations to homeless encampments.

“We have been trying to go to multiple locations just to try to hit all over Sonoma County,” Michelle Sawyer said.

The organization still has about 200 to 300 boxes to distribute from the first delivery.

Micah Sawyer said when his son was struggling with addiction, he bought doses of Narcan to keep around the house just in case. It cost about $150 for two doses.

“People that are in need aren’t going to go around and pay $150 a box for it,” Micah Sawyer said. “That’s why we started looking into this and getting these grants to be able to give it out for free.”

