Pharmacies in Sonoma County are noticing an increase in demand for at-home COVID tests following a recent uptick in cases of the virus.

Walgreens spokesperson Samantha Stansberry said in a statement Friday the retail pharmacy is “seeing a greater demand in this category nationwide, which (are causing) temporary and isolated shortages.”

CVS Pharmacy spokesperson Amy Thibault said they’ve also seen a rise in purchases of at-home test kits in recent weeks but have processes in place to ensure customers testing needs are met both in-store and online.

Locally owned pharmacies are also noticing an increase.

Michael Majeski, a pharmacist with Sebastopol Family Pharmacy, said they are out of stock of at-home testing kits, but that more are expected Friday from at least one test kit manufacturer.

“The shortage is likely due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide,” Majeski said in an email to The Press Democrat. “Many folks have kits at home that are past the expiration date. We have been advising them to check the kit manufacturer’s website, as many of these expiration dates have been extended.”

Majeski also said the pharmacy has been advising patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to get an in-person test at their doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency room.

Tuttle’s Doyle Park Pharmacy manager Debbi Bling said they’ve noticed an increased demand for at-home tests in the last two weeks.

She said she also noticed difficulty in getting tests a couple weeks ago, but was able to get some for both Santa Rosa locations.

She also cautioned customers when ordering at-home tests online and to be mindful of where they order their tests.

Matt Brown, a county spokesperson, said decreases in laboratory-based testing means that reported COVID-19 cases and testing are no longer an accurate indicator of community spread.

He added that the county isn’t tracking case rates anymore, but they are tracking hospitalizations and wastewater surveillance, which is showing spread of the virus in the municipal wastewater systems.

