Local fans of platinum-selling superstar Taylor Swift are already planning their outfits and counting the hours before they get to see their favorite artist live in Santa Clara this weekend.

Swift, who is currently on her 17-month-long Eras Tour, will perform at Levi’s Stadium Friday and Saturday, and we asked local Swifties, as fans call themselves, to tell us how they got the highly coveted tickets, what their plan is for getting to the show, and the songs they are most excited to hear.

Windsor resident and former town council member Esther Lemus will be driving herself and a group of 15-year-old Swifites, including her daughter Chloe, to the show Saturday.

Lemus said that getting the tickets through Ticketmaster’s much-maligned verified fans presale lottery system was itself quite an experience.

“As you were choosing your tickets to purchase, they were disappearing on the spot,” Lemus said. “It was that fast.”

Lemus secured six tickets in groups of two near each other, and now the group is planning their outfits and setting countdown timers on their phones in anticipation.

Chloe said she’s going as Swift’s “Midnights“ era, based on the performer’s most recent album. Each of Swift’s 10 albums represents a new ”era“ to her fans. The ”Midnights“ outfit will have ‘70s fringe and will be bejeweled and shimmering, Chloe said, like the music on the album. Esther’s outfit will be based on Swift’s 2006 self-titled debut album, and will include a sequin dress and cowboy boots.

Even though the presale parking passes for the lot at Levi’s Stadium are already sold-out and the venue has announced that no tailgating will be allowed, Lemus said the group will be leaving Sonoma County around noon on Saturday and will spend the day in the South Bay. She plans to park at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority station and take the light-rail train straight to Levi’s Stadium.

Santa Rosa resident and Swiftie Hayden Lawless, who is going with two friends Friday night, also had a memorable ticket-purchasing experience.

“I actually was on my way to get my car checked out by my mechanic and was using my phone as a hot spot for my laptop to stay in the queue to get tickets,” she said in a message to The Press Democrat.

Lawless is dressing up as Swift’s “Reputation” era, based on the artist’s 2017 album and she says the group will be making the drive to and from Santa Clara Friday because they have class Saturday morning.

“But hey, anything for Mayor Swift right?”

For many Swifties, the experience of seeing Swift live includes a sense of community among the fans in the crowds who exchange friendship bracelets with strangers and who cheer for their favorite surprise songs that Swift famously plays during each concert.

Santa Rosa resident Katie Schorn was gifted tickets to Friday’s show by her aunt. The two previously saw Swift during her 2018 tour in Santa Clara, where Schorn said two strangers gave them floor seats and a lanyard that she still has today.

“Although I have no form of contact with them, I would want to tell them that they made me the fan I am today and I am so, so, so grateful for the experience that they gave us,” Schorn said.

For Friday’s show, Schorn is dressing up as Swift’s “1989” era, with a fringe top and platform boots.

The surprise song that Schorn is most hopeful to hear at the show is “Stay Beautiful,“ off Swift’s debut record.

“Me and my aunt have been listening to that song together for as long as I can remember,” she said.

Ukiah resident Monique Sawyer is another longtime Swiftie who says she feels lucky just to be going.

“I’m a new mom as of May who went through an extremely hard pregnancy and traumatic birth,” Sawyer said. “Going to this show means even more now because I’m celebrating a new chapter of my life with Taylor, just like I did graduating middle school, high school, college, and getting married.”

Sawyer, who is dressing up as Swift’s “Folklore” era, said she hopes to hear Swift play “Getaway Car,” “New Romantics,” or “Cornelia Street” for her surprise songs. Sawyer also can’t wait to trade friendship bracelets with other fans at the show on Saturday.

“In fact, I have been quietly making them while my newborn sleeps on me,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful memory maker.”