Local virtual event will honor Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of national holiday

The 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration, a local event held to honor the late civil rights leader, will seek to drum up support for voting rights legislation currently before Congress that would expand access to the ballot box in the U.S.

The focus of this year’s event, planned for 7-9 p.m. Sunday via Zoom, comes as King’s relatives have shown their support of the legislation, which falls in line with King’s own efforts to pass the 1965 Voting Rights Act, said Attila Nagy, an organizer with the event.

The local celebration will showcase local performers and include speeches from Sonoma County’s NAACP chapter president Segretta Woodard and the Rev. H. Lee Turner of Santa Rosa’s Community Baptist Church.

“We commemorate his legacy,” Nagy said. “Martin Luther King Jr. was a very instrumental figure in the U.S. Civil Rights movement in the ‘50s and ‘60s and is still relevant now.”

This year’s event theme is based on King’s quote, “Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope,” from his famed “I Have A Dream” speech, and is etched on the memorial honoring him in Washington, D.C.

Local high school students who participated in the event committee’s oratory contest will also present their speeches to attendees on Sunday. Each contestant was asked to write a speech based off of the quote, Nagy said.

“That is our highlight for us … these young people give their take on the theme and how it effects their life personally,” she said.

Donzaleigh Abernathy, an actress whose parents were civil rights activists and close friends with King, will also make an appearance, Nagy said.

The Sunday event is being hosted by the MLK Birthday Committee, a local group that first held the local celebration 41 years ago, Nagy said. It was two years before President Ronald Reagan signed Martin Luther King Jr. Day into law in 1983.

Among the founders of the local event was Carole Ellis, a former principal at Lawrence Cook Middle School, Nagy said.

A second Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, planned for Monday at Andy’s Unity Park near south Santa Rosa, has been postponed until March.

That event would have helped beautify the neighborhood park, but was postponed by Sonoma County Regional Parks due to an appeal by Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase that asked residents to voluntarily shelter in place as much as possible, said John Ryan, a volunteer coordinator with the parks system.

Organizers have rescheduled the event for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at Andy’s Unity Park. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., Ryan said.

How to watch the local Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Date: Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Zoom ID: 867 76907048 Password: 509148

