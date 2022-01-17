‘The epitome of love and joy’: Hundreds virtually honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

People logged onto Zoom Sunday night for the 41st annual celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, a local event held to honor the iconic civil rights leader whose national holiday takes place Monday.

Nearly 200 people attended the virtual event, hosted by the MLK Birthday Committee, a Sonoma County-based group that first held the celebration in 1981. The committee’s purpose is to raise awareness about human rights issues by supporting organizations that exemplify the ideals of Dr. King, officials said.

“He was the epitome of love and joy,” said Donzaleigh Abernathy of King. An actress, author and civil rights leader, she was one of the night’s featured speakers.

Her father, Ralph Abernathy, was a close friend and mentor of King’s. They worked together with others to create the Montgomery Improvement Association, which organized the yearlong Montgomery bus boycott that began in Dec. 1955. He was also a co-founder and executive board member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. King was the organization’s first president.

Much of the focus of Sunday’s event was to rally support for ongoing voting rights legislation being considered in Congress that seeks to expand access to the ballot box nationwide.

“When an assassin’s bullet rang out, the silence came and was deafening. The joy was gone. And we faced a crisis like what we are facing in the nation today,” Donzaleigh Abernathy told those in attendance.

She spoke about memories she shared with the late civil rights leader and her thoughts on the importance of voting rights.

“He gave his life to service and humanity and gave me the freedom to use the restroom where I want, to vote and now — from the grave — he’s asking us to give again. He’s asking us to do our part,” Abernathy said.

The event was full of slideshows of images of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marching along with thousands of others. An animation accompanied by music also showcased King’s contributions to the American civil rights movement.

The event featured musical performances by Benjamin Mertz, a Sonoma County-based pianist and singer, who sang and performed songs about justice, freedom and equality.

MLK Jr. Day, is celebrated on the third Monday of January and honors King’s life and fight for racial equality. It was officially declared a national holiday in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan.

One of Sunday night’s other highlights featured high school students who shared how King’s contributions have impacted their lives.

One Maria Carrillo high school student, Ricardo Bolanos, shared his thoughts on Martin Luther King Jr.’s final speech that he delivered on April 3, 1968, at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee, “I’ve been to the mountaintop.”

“There are many giants we’re facing today. No matter how intimidating that giant may be, a giant of hate and racism, Martin Luther King still reached into his pocket for a stone of hope and joy and looked into that giant’s eyes and threw that stone,” Bolanos said Sunday night.

“We too can collect our stones that we’ve gathered from our mountain of life and continue forward. We must use our voices and take down the giant standing in front of our community and society today,” he added.

The event, which was also broadcast on Facebook Live, also included speeches from Segretta Woodard, Sonoma County’s NAACP chapter president, and the Rev. H. Lee Turner of Santa Rosa’s Community Baptist Church.

A second Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, planned for Monday at Andy’s Unity Park near south Santa Rosa, has been postponed until March.

That event would have helped beautify the neighborhood park, but was postponed by Sonoma County Regional Parks due to an appeal by Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase that asked residents to voluntarily shelter in place as much as possible, said John Ryan, a volunteer coordinator with the parks system.

Organizers have rescheduled the event for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at Andy’s Unity Park. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., Ryan said.

