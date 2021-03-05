Logging machine catches fire, destroyed while clearing Santa Rosa property burned in Glass fire

A log loader engaged in helping clean up an east Santa Rosa property that burned in the Glass fire was destroyed after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire, which was isolated to a single piece of equipment, said Battalion Chief Mike Elson with the Sonoma County Fire District. He and a water tender from his department responded around 4:40 p.m. to the fire on Wildwood Mountain Road, along with two engine companies and a battalion chief from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The equipment owner estimated damages at $95,000, Elson said. The destroyed machine had been used to move and stack felled trees.

A logging crew had been on private property to clear it of burned trees and other debris after the Glass fire tore through the area in September. The worker operating the log loader noticed smoke coming from the machine while it was in use, Elson said.

Officials determined that the fire likely originated in the hydraulic compartment.

Details of the incident include a useful reminder for residents, Elson said, even those who don’t frequently use heavy machinery.

The operator who discovered the smoke immediately went back to grab the fire extinguisher on hand and used it to try to put out the fire, Elson said. But because it was not the right kind of extinguisher, nor the right size, it didn’t have any impact on the blaze.

Elson reminded people to check the size and rating of any extinguisher upon which they’re relying in case of a fire, either in their home or car.

“Make sure you have a fire extinguisher rated for the hazard that you’re going to use it at,” he said.

