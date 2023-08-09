San Francisco's long-awaited Ikea store is set to open later this month, the company announced in a Tuesday news release.

The news comes shortly after signage was seen going up at the new downtown location in recent weeks. The 52,000-square-foot location at 945 Market St. will open Aug. 23 at 11 a.m., the company said.

The Swedish furniture company will be the first retail building in the vacant SF shopping center that hasn't had customers in more than six years, according to previous SFGATE reporting. The store will be the anchor of a larger "mall" concept being built by Ikea holding company Ingka Centres in the space. The plan includes pop-ups, more food options and a co-working space called Hej!Workshop. The first mall site was built in London earlier this year.

The three-level building will include 27 fully furnished model showrooms with a "city living" inspiration for San Franciscan shoppers, the company said.

"We are thrilled to welcome IKEA at our future meeting place with its first city store in San Francisco," Miia Kautovaara, Ingka Centres Meeting Place Manager in San Francisco, wrote in the release. "Together with IKEA, we will play our part and contribute to revitalizing Market Street, and the neighborhood by creating an appealing meeting place for the local communities."

Customers will be able to purchase 2,500 furniture accessories in-store at the Mid-Market Ikea. Larger furniture items will be available for home delivery. There is another more traditional Ikea outpost in Emeryville.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the San Francisco store will be held on opening day and will include city officials, the company said.