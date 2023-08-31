Long-awaited repairs are underway on two sections of Moscow Road west of Monte Rio that washed out during extreme weather 4½ years ago and again during heavy rains earlier this year.

The $3.4 million project should be a relief to residents of Villa Grande and nearby neighbors, who have been hemmed in on the west by a road closure from 2019 and by washouts to the east from a series of atmospheric rivers in January.

But things are not always that easy.

Until last week, they at least had one lane of Moscow Road between Villa Grande and Monte Rio to the east. Then construction began, requiring the complete and unexpected shutdown of all lanes of Moscow Road so Ghilotti Construction Co. crews could drill into the ground, set pilings and restore the roadway.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0178273&lat=38.4703792&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

It was, said Johannes Hoevertsz, director of public infrastructure for Sonoma County, a result of “less than ideal” notices and communication in the haste of getting the project started.

“We’re trying to go as fast as we can before weather sets in,” he said.

To make matters worse, Pacific Gas & Electric crews were limbing trees in the same area, interrupting access to Starrett Hill Road — a narrow, winding detour out of Villa Grande via steep, adjoining roads.

Residents who tried to get out that way were turned back at different points with little empathy, longtime Villa Grande resident Wanda Holmer said.

But the county was unaware of the PG&E work, and residents were not informed that the single, 10½-foot-wide lane they’d be using on Moscow Road for travel in both directions was about to be off limits.

So even though Villa Grande residents knew construction was coming, they weren’t aware it would lock them down for the first few days, interfering with access, mail delivery, school trips and other daily activities.

“There was literally no communication going on about what was happening,” said Kyla Brooke, a community leader and past-president of the Friends of Villa Grande, “It’s been a little bit complicated. There was zero access.”

Area residents, along with the county, have been frustrated by the lingering need for road repairs since the 2019 flooding. They’ve been waiting on funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to cover the costs — so long that the county finally fronted the money.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dPiZUVlwqPE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When all lanes of Moscow Road were closed last Wednesday, however, locals who tried to reach county personnel involved with the project found they were unavailable.

Then Hoevertsz stepped in and during several meetings with community representatives Saturday and Sunday, arranged for Ghilotti Construction Co. crews to periodically open the still-usable lane of Moscow Road to allow people in and out.

Though work each day starts at 7 a.m., Ghilotti is opening the road between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m.

The schedule is “not ideal for anybody, but is working,” Brooke said. “People are trying to deal with it because we know if they don’t get it done, we’re going to have another year-plus of drama waiting to get this done.”

The county is also providing daily updates to the community about what will happen the next day, Hoevertsz said.

And Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman has staged a fire engine inside the closure, in the event a fire breaks out.

“We were cut off for almost a week with no way to get out, and no one was responding,” said Holmer, who had earlier understood Ghilotti would not close the road for more than 30 minutes at a time.

She and her husband have a home on Maui, where some of the people threatened by recent wildfires there sought refuge in the ocean, and said she was kind of thinking she might be forced to do the same, were a wildfire to occur in Villa Grande.

“They’re being better about their times now, and it’s been posted, but it was very bizarre,“ Holmer said.

The solution comes with trade-offs, however. It slows work on parts of the project that need to be finished before the one lane can be opened — possibly as early as this weekend, though it depends on soil conditions, said Ghilotti Construction Project Manager Chase McPhaul.

“The longer that they close this road,” Hoevertsz said, “the faster that they finish the job, but the most inconvenience for the residents.”

Either way, the eastern access will be finished relatively soon, compared to the west-side project site near Cassini Ranch, where the road has been completely excavated to make way for a new 50-foot concrete bridge to support the new road.

That work will take about three months, McPhaul said.

In the meantime, the 70-year-old Main Street bridge over Dutch Bill Creek in Monte Rio remains passable on a single lane only, after a supporting column was damaged by a log jam thrust against it during heavy rains and high water in late March.

Environmental limitations that prevent work in the creekbed after Sept. 15 mean the bridge repair will have to wait until next year, Hoevertsz said.

Signal lights are to be installed in the meantime to prevent motorists from entering the remaining bridge lane from two directions at the same time, which too many have been tempted to try, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.