Long sought western Sonoma County wastewater pipeline cost pegged at $6 million

A $6 million wastewater pipeline between the western Sonoma County hamlets of Occidental and Graton is technically feasible, but the $6 million price tag looms as the final obstacle to resolving one the region’s most vexing and costly public utility challenges.

Construction could start in mid-2025 on a project that would end a 25-year search for a place to treat about 17,000 gallons a day of Occidental sewage. A pipeline would eliminate need for the expensive and unpopular wastewater trucking program used as a stop gap and possibly offer relief for residents paying the highest sewer rates in Sonoma County.

“There could be two happy communities if this project gets completed,” said Mike Thompson, assistant general manager of Sonoma Water, the county agency that manages Occidental’s wastewater system.

Combining the Occidental and Graton systems “could actually make wastewater service more affordable in the long term and sustainable for our communities,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said at community meeting on Zoom last week.

“I think a pipeline is the solution everybody wants,” Sonoma Water engineer Carlos Dias said at the meeting attended by up to 35 residents.

But neither community nor the county can afford the $6 million price tag estimated in a consultant’s draft feasibility study due for release in two to four weeks, Thompson said in an interview.

The county hopes to secure a grant for most of the cost from the state, which has about $300 million for wastewater projects, he said.

Hopkins pledged to “do absolutely everything I can” to fight for federal or state funding “and we will start getting our lobbyists lined up.”

The feasibility study grew out of the Graton Community Services District’s prolonged and controversial search for a site that would receive truckloads of Occidental’s wastewater bound for Graton’s treatment plant.

The proposed trucking depot would handle an average of 30 deliveries a week by 4,200-gallon tankers arriving on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But residents vehemently protested several proposed depots, citing concerns over noise, odor and traffic. The district’s most recent decision, a 3-2 vote in May to select site at Green Valley and Hicks roads prompted a lawsuit by opponents.

The feasibility study’s $6 million estimate covered the pipeline, seen for some time as an alternative that would keep raw sewage underground.

Thompson said the trucking depot would cost about $500,000 to build, but the operating costs would be so high that he doesn’t consider it affordable.

“It’s a lot cheaper to transport liquids in a pipeline than in trucks,” he said.

A single lift station would propel Occidental’s wastewater through a four-inch pipeline located on county right of way to connect with the Graton system.

“It’s mostly downhill,” Thompson said.

If Graton opted to pursued the depot, it likely would not be completed long before the pipeline could be in place, he said.

Occidental’s wastewater district — one of eight managed by Sonoma Water — has been trucking raw effluent 18 miles through Graton to another county-operated plant at the airport since 2018.

The district, which serves about 100 customers, including two large restaurants, charges more than 2,600 a year per single-family dwelling, the highest rate in the county and possible the state, Thompson said.

Graton, an independent district serving about 400 customers, mostly residences, operates an underutilized treatment plant off Ross Road north of town and charges $1,574 a year, also among the county’s highest rates.

Revenue from treating Occidental’s wastewater could forestall hefty rate increases in the future and possibly allow for lower rates, Jose Ortiz, the district’s general manager, said during the meeting.

David Clemmer, the board president, said Graton would like to help its neighbor, noting that he “grew up with the Negris and Gonnellas,” two prominent Occidental families.

Calling the pipeline “an exciting possibility,” Hopkins said it would benefit Occidental and Graton and “get those trucks full of sewage off west county roads.”

Some Graton district board members participated in the Zoom meeting but held no discussion about the next steps and took no official action.

