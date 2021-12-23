Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor Doug Moore dies at 78

Doug Moore, who helmed Bay Area news broadcasts for two decades, has died, NBC Bay Area announced. He was 78.

Current NBC Bay Area anchor Terry McSweeney gave a brief on-air tribute Tuesday.

"Doug shared our news desk with Maggi Scura for nearly two decades," said McSweeney, who worked with Moore at the station for seven years. "Doug was kind to everyone, from the station's general manager to interns ... Heck of a nice guy, loved helping people behind the scenes. That's a fact.

"He was a trusted voice in delivering the news. Our news family is forever going to miss Doug Moore."

Moore was a fixture on the nightly news for generations of Bay Area residents. He was hired by KNTV, then an ABC affiliate, in 1982 after starting his career at WCCO in Minneapolis. He anchored the 6 and 11 p.m. broadcasts, watching San Jose boom and change amid the rise of modern Silicon Valley.

"We are the third largest city in the state," Moore told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2000. "What pleases me about this is that NBC says they have no problem being down here. This is recognition for the people down here who have dealt with enough snubbing. Not everything happens in San Francisco."

Moore left KNTV, now branded NBC Bay Area, in 2000.

"I sat next to Doug in the newsroom as a rookie," NBC Bay Area reporter Damian Trujillo wrote on Twitter. "But he never treated me like one. Just a consummate professional. Doug, you will always be Mr. San Jose."