Longtime Cotati council members Landman, Moore won’t seek reelection

Cotati Mayor Mark Landman and Council member John Moore, whose combined service in elected office amounts to 22 years, are not running for reelection, leaving two seats on the city’s five-person governing board up for contention in November.

Their decision offers an open invitation for Cotati residents to set their sights on the council seats without having to face the challenge of unseating an incumbent.

Landman, 68, a retired Novato fire captain who has served on the council since 2009, said he hopes Cotati voters will see a “good slate” of candidates come Election Day on Nov. 8.

“I want to get the word out there,” Landman said. “Let as many people know that the future of the city is in their hands.”

The pair of seats are the only two up for election this November. The nomination period for candidates to file papers to run opens July 18, said Kevin Patterson, Cotati’s deputy city clerk.

If an incumbent does not file papers to run for reelection, the extended filing period closes Aug. 17, Patterson added. Cotati council members are elected at-large, meaning they do not represent individual districts.

Moore, 62, an executive with the Rohnert Park branch of the State Compensation Insurance Fund, was first appointed in 2013 to fill a vacancy and twice won reelection.

With Moore and Landman departing, Vice Mayor Susan Harvey, who was first elected to the council in the 2009 recall of then-Council member George Barich, will be Cotati’s lone longtime council veteran. Council members Laura Sparks and Ben Ford were elected in 2020, each taking the place of John Dell’Osso and Wendy Skillman.

Moore’s decision not to seek reelection means his term will end just shy of 10 full years on the board.

With an eye on retirement and a few homeowner projects, Moore, said he felt “10 years of community service is sufficient” particularly given the low compensation council members receive and the toll of constant vitriol elected officials get from the public.

Cotati council members are paid a monthly stipend of $300, and earn a city paid benefits package.

“You put in a ton of hours and you’re not really doing it for the money,” Moore said. “You’re doing it because you want to help the community because you think you might be an asset.”

Landman announced his decision not to seek another term at a council meeting Tuesday. The announcement elicited a range of emotions for Landman, he said. Landman added he has seen Sonoma County’s smallest city — with a population of 7,498 — “get to a much better place” over his 13 years on the board.

The appeal of spending more time with his grandchildren beckoned, he said, and “it was time” to step back from council.

“It is natural over time, especially once you have some success, that enthusiasm begins to die down,” Landman said. “And that’s when it’s time to step down and new people to step up.”

He said he considers his role in the establishment of Sonoma Clean Power, the public electricity supplier, as one of the highlights of his career as a council member. It was Cotati voters’ passage of Measure S in 2020, however, that signaled the city would be on stable financial footing, allowing him to step aside, Landman said.

Measure S extended a 1-cent sales tax to support local services, including road repair, emergency preparedness and 911 dispatch. The measure passed in Cotati with 74.49% of votes cast in favor.

“It tells me that the public is happy with our job,” Landman said.

For Moore, the council’s successes over the past decade lie in stewarding Cotati’s finances.

“I think we’ve done an admirable job in balancing our budget, keeping our reserves and having a more economically sustainable community,” Moore said.

Both Moore and Landman acknowledged the years of juggling a pandemic and natural disasters have changed the nature of the job for anyone stepping into the role.

In Sonoma County and across the state, municipal governments and school boards have seen droves of elected officials leave their posts over burnout and the demands of marginally compensated public service.

“You have to do a lot of homework and you have to, I think, look out in the interests of all and not just yourself,” Moore said. “And sometimes you don’t want to do it.”

Landman said he is happy to talk with anyone interested in running for council in Cotati and is optimistic that voters will have a group of candidates to choose from.

“There’s a strong enthusiasm,” Landman said. “It’s natural for human beings to be able to make their lives better. They want to serve.”

