Longtime defense lawyer named interim head of Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office

Jeff Mitchell, a 26-year public defense attorney in Sonoma County, was named interim public defender Friday and will head the department after the impending retirement of head Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi.

Pozzi, appointed in May 2013, is retiring next week.

Mitchell, one of two chief deputies under Pozzi, will lead the office during the recruitment for the permanent position. Mitchell said Friday he is in the running for the permanent job.

The other chief deputy, Lynn Stark Slater, was elevated Friday to interim assistant public defender.

“I’m excited to do it and honored that they appointed me as interim public defender,” Mitchell said. “Kathleen was on the panel that interviewed me 27 years ago. So it’s an honor to continue on with everything she did. It’s difficult to see her go.”

In his nearly three decades with Sonoma County, Mitchell has worked in every assignment the office has, he said.

He’s argued 60 jury trials and three capital cases, including the Jenner Beach murders, the Toy Box murder and a double-murder of a man’s wife and father.

“They started out as death penalty cases and they took that off the table,” he said. Asked if that was partially due to his strong defense, he said: “I’d like to think so, yes.”

Pozzi served as the interim public defender for 10 months before she was named to the permanent role.

The county is currently advertising for the permanent role, which pays between $210,000 and $254,000. Mitchell said the county hopes to fill the position by December.

The public defender manages an annual budget of $14.5 million and leads a staff of 54, which includes two chief deputies, 31 attorneys and eight investigators.

Mitchell, 56, hails from Long Beach, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from UC Santa Barbara. He received his law degree from McGeorge School of Law at University of the Pacific.

He was admitted to practice law in California in December 1992 and admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court in November 2000.

Before starting at Sonoma County in 1995, Mitchell worked as a contract public defender in Amador and Madera counties, as well as stints as a prosecutor for the city of Long Beach and at the federal public defender’s office in Sacramento.

The public defender is responsible for representing anyone who cannot afford legal counsel in Superior Courts. The office handled about 2,100 felony cases, 9,000 misdemeanor cases and 500 juvenile cases in fiscal year 2020-21.

The office also handles conservatorship proceedings, child support contempt and mental health hearings, and provides representation in specialty courts such as Drug Court, Domestic Violence Court, Mental Health Court, Driving Under the Influence Court, Veterans Court and Homeless Court.

Mitchell will start his interim role on Sept. 10, following Pozzi’s retirement.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.