Longtime Healdsburg High teacher and coach Patrick McDowell dies at 56

Longtime Healdsburg High School biology teacher and former assistant football coach Patrick McDowell died Oct. 4 from complications from cardiac arrest. He was 56.

A lifelong Healdsburg resident, McDowell was a pillar of the community and someone who gave his all to family, friends and students, those who knew him say.

In addition to being a dedicated coach and teacher, he was an avid outdoors man, a family man, a movie buff, and someone you could always rely on, friends and family members said.

Tyler McDowell, a nephew who McDowell treated like a son, described him as “honest, open, caring” and “nonjudgmental.”

“No matter what you believed in or felt, it didn’t matter to him,” he said. “As long as you were his friend, he’d back you up. I certainly experienced that as his nephew.”

Some of Tyler McDowell’s best childhood memories were traveling with his uncle and the football team to away-games and getting to ride in the bus with the high school athletes, who seemed like NFL players at that age.

He also remembered eating burritos while watching game films with the coaches, one of the ways McDowell made sure people felt special.

“He was there for a lot of guidance for me when I was younger,” Tyler McDowell said. “I don’t think I’d be the same without him, to be honest.”

Patrick’s younger brother, Mark, said family was everything to him.

“If you needed something, he was always there, no matter what it was,” he said.

Mark McDowell added that Patrick was quick-witted and always had a comeback.

“He wouldn’t miss a beat” he said. “We could probably write a book of all Patrick’s quotes.”

Former student Joseph Tyler Yull, 35, said McDowell was an empathetic, hardworking mentor who tailored his teaching to his students’ needs.

Yull, now a graduate student at Sacramento State studying molecular biology, said McDowell was incredibly influential in his desire to study life sciences.

McDowell really cared about helping students grow, whether on the field or in the classroom, and he had a great sense of humor that was silly and self-deprecating, yet didn’t get in the way of teaching, Yull said.

“I just think he understood that he was there for the kids that were jocks and there for the kids that were nerds too,” Yull said. “A lot of people got a sense of direction from him.”

Gale Bach, a mathematics teacher at Santa Rosa Junior College who knew McDowell for more than 40 years said McDowell went from being his student to being his colleague and close friend.

“It’s because of Pat that my son majored in biology at UC Irvine,” he said. “That’s just one of hundreds of students he impacted.”

“As a friend, I could always go to him and ask his opinion about things,” Bach said.

“I’ll truly miss him,” Bach said. “He was like a brother.”

McDowell played on the varsity football team at Healdsburg High School from 1980 to 1982 and graduated in 1983. After he graduated from California State University, Fresno, McDowell began a substitute teaching job at HHS and quickly was hired as a full-time science teacher. He immediately began helping to coach the football team, and kept doing it until about 10 years ago.

McDowell was “the voice of reason,” said former head coach Tom Kirkpatrick.

“Everyone just loved Patrick,” Kirkpatrick said. “He was a big man. And he had a bald head with a big old long beard. He looked ferocious, but he was just the most gentle soul you can imagine.”

He was soft-spoken, calm and under control, so when he did raise his voice during a game, it was very effective, Kirkpatrick said.

“Gosh what can I say?” Kirkpatrick said. “We really did love each other. We’re a family, and when someone dies so untimely, it’s very difficult.”

Former Healdsburg science teacher Rob Lee knew McDowell as both a colleague and a coach.

“He just gave back so much to his school,” Lee said.

Lee added that one of his favorite memories of McDowell was when he went to the Emerald Bay State Park with his family and as they came around the corner, “there was Pat McDowell sitting on a rock with his feet in the water.”

Tyler McDowell said it wouldn’t be unusual to find his uncle out in nature.

“He would hike on months on end,” he said.

He hiked the Tahoe Rim Trail, mounts Shasta and Lassen, parts of the Pacific Crest Trail and much more.

“I looked forward to any and every camping trip that we could go on, whether it was in the jungle or in the snow, deserts, mountains ― we went everywhere,” he said.

When Tyler turned 5, Patrick took him for a camping and hiking trip at Lake Aloha with his father, Mark.

Patrick McDowell kept telling Tyler that he had something special for his fifth birthday present as they set up tents in the snow.

When they reached the top of one mountain, “You could pretty much see all of Lake Tahoe and he goes: ‘You have all this to explore. All of it. This is your present.’”

That was just one example of how Patrick would go out of his way to open people’s eyes to the enjoyment and breathtaking reality of nature, Mark McDowell said.

“He loved to share that with as many people as he could.”

Healdsburg High School will be retiring his #72 jersey at the 7 p.m. football game at Healdsburg Recreation Park on Friday Oct. 29 at halftime. A celebration of life will be held at the same location on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

