Even after he sold Johnson’s Beach and no longer had to fret about seasonal setup, staffing concessions or ensuring the boardwalk was swept clean, Clare Harris still would wake up frantic about a food order or some other chore he dreamed he’d forgotten.

After 47 years owning and operating the ever-popular beach resort in Guerneville, the pull and pressures remained with him, according to Carla Harris, his wife of 31 years.

“He would wake up, ‘Carla, I gotta order 2,000 hamburger buns,’ ” his widow said this week. “He was living it still … Never a day that passed that he didn’t feel like he had to be there, doing something.”

When he died Saturday at 102, it had only been eight years since Harris stepped away from the business he had run for nearly 50 years with his family, deciding along with children of his late-brother — originally his co-owner — that it was time to sell the 11-acre resort and campground.

Little interested in retiring, Harris stayed on in 2015, the beach’s first year under new owner. He hasn’t been involved in operations since — though he’d stop in often during the season, until this year, his wife said.

“We went down there quite often during the summer, just to go and have a hamburger or something, and people always came up to him,” she said. “He used to be so excited about it.”

A beloved figure throughout the river region, Harris came to the resort business through his father, Harry Harris, who for 25 years, until 1953, owned the resort and 10-acre business district in Rio Nido. Harris and, eventually, his two sons held sway over the river town through the era of big bands, swing music, dance halls and tourists arriving from The City by train.

Clare Harris was running the beach by 15, and took over with his older brother, Herb, after they had both returned from World War II. Harris served with the Navy in the Pacific, while his brother served with the Army.

As air travel allowed tourists to venture further, and the allure of the Russian River faded for a time, the brothers sold Rio Nido but eventually went into business again, buying Johnson’s Beach in 1967.

Located in the center of Guerneville, a short stroll from Main Street, Johnson’s Beach has long been a draw to visitors from the local community, the Bay Area and beyond, serving up summertime fun, snacks and nostalgia to a soundtrack from the 1940s and 50s. It’s been in operation since 1918.

Harris’ first wife, Maureen, ran the business with him. They had three children together.

Harris kept admission and parking free, charging only for refreshments, boat rentals and inflatables so everyone could enjoy the river.

It was “a way of giving back,” he said.

“It was just so much a part of his life,” Carla Harris said. “He really loved people. He was so caring.”

Harris died at home in Guerneville on Saturday. He would have been 103 in September.

“He’s going to be missed not only by me but (by) thousands of people,” his wife said. “he left a mark with everyone.”

