Longtime Windsor council members deepen split over Town Green project

Discord deepened between two of the longest-serving members of Windsor Town Council on Wednesday during its first meeting since the large-scale civic center project’s developer withdrew from a town agreement May 26.

Council member Debora Fudge and Mayor Sam Salmon reiterated their stark disagreements regarding the Town Green project, which would have included a hotel and conference center, high-end residential units, a new town hall, police station and library in downtown.

Robert Green of the San Diego-based Robert Green Co. exercised the company’s right to terminate an exclusive agreement with the city that gave the developer the sole right to design the Town Green project.

It was the opinion of Fudge and Salmon that the April 12 special election to fill a vacant seat on the board was actually a referendum on the project. During his campaign, winning candidate Mike Wall took an aggressive stance against the town’s agreement with Green. His opponent, Stephanie Ahmad, did not. Wall won about 58% to about 38%.

“People were misled” in the election, Fudge said, adding that many told they were confused so they didn’t vote.

“People believed the Town Green was going to be ripped up, so they voted no. But not one blade of grass would have been touched,” she added.

A chief argument of the project’s supporters is the current civic center buildings not being earthquake safe and needing to be replaced, Fudge said.

“The previous building inspector said of the existing building that the walls would fall in, and then the ceilings would fall in,” she said. “We know the Police Department is too small; they can’t fit one more officer in there. And the library is half the size it should be. The librarian called me today.”

Fudge said she was “sad” that Green pulled out “because of the election” results.

The development, even with changes, was intended to underwrite a new town government headquarters. Details on that were to be worked out with the completion of the project’s financials once the negotiating agreement was extended.

Salmon, on the other hand, was convinced “this election is the first time … that the people were allowed to weigh in on this project.”

He implied Fudge’s reaction was sour grapes.

“Kinda, when you lose an election, you have to find something wrong with it. Not enough people vote. That’s not really real,” he said during the meeting. “We had an election and everybody had a chance to vote, and I think they did.”

Salmon said “things have changed” since the civic center concept was first envisioned in 2016. To him, the election demonstrated “how dear we hold the Windsor Town Green.”

“What I heard and what I felt was that I didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize what I believe is the heart of the community,” he said.

He disputed Fudge’s argument that the current civic center buildings are not safe.

The building inspector told him the buildings were safe, Salmon said. “Otherwise we’d have to evacuate and hold our meetings somewhere else,” Salmon said.

During public comment, Windsor resident Lois Fisher said “it’s time for us to regroup,” since Green had pulled out of the agreement, and suggested the town evaluate whether citizens still want a new hotel built on the green. She said there were plenty of other buildings where hotels could be located.

“So what else could we have there that could bring visitors to town?” she asked.

After residents participated in city-sponsored workshops to create “a vision plan,” Fisher said the town staff and Green “completely ignored it.”

Fudge said the developer and staff worked to include most of the changes people said they wanted during the workshops.

