Longtime Windsor town clerk retiring

The longtime Windsor town clerk is retiring and is being replaced with the former Cloverdale city clerk and former deputy clerk of Windsor.

Maria De La O, 56, who has worked for the town for 31 years in various positions, about 17 as town clerk, has lived in Windsor since 1989. She started as an administrative assistant in October 1990.

“I am very excited about my upcoming retirement,” she said in an email.

De La O was living in and working for the town before it incorporated on July 1, 1992. Her retirement is effective Nov. 1.

Irene Camacho-Werby, 39, started as the new Windsor town clerk on Aug. 30, and has been transitioning into the job while De La O is still in office. She held a variety of positions in Windsor before serving as deputy town clerk from 2015 to 2019.

“I was previously the city clerk for the city of Cloverdale. Having been a former employee of the town (of Windsor) for several years prior, I was excited when the recruitment for the town clerk position opened,” Camacho-Werby said in an email.

Camacho-Werby has also worked as city clerk for the city of Calistoga.

She said she was “grateful to have Maria as a resource until her retirement.”

Windsor Town Manager Ken MacNab announced last week that he is resigning at the end of the year as a result of family issues, and does not plan to return to full-time work.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.