Looking ahead, Sonoma County school community seeks to return amid uncertain 2021-22 year

James Brown is hopeful that his sophomore year at Maria Carrillo High School will more closely resemble the experience he had once pictured before wrapping up eighth grade during the early months of the pandemic.

Though his freshman year of distance learning proved manageable for him, as a driven student with a good support system and an outgoing personality that kept him close with his friends, it nevertheless lacked some of the standard high school touchstones.

There was no homecoming dance. No assemblies or sports events. And he had few opportunities otherwise to learn about and connect with fellow students and extracurricular groups.

The high-stakes conversation going on between administrators and teachers about the return to classes has felt mostly like one in which he and his peers were only along for the ride, he said.

“I’ve been able to perform really well this year but I would have to say, it’s been a lot more stressful,” said Brown, 14. “I’m most excited about being in the classroom again, seeing friends.”

Even as school districts scramble to execute COVID safety plans that will increasingly open up classrooms this spring, the start of the next public school year already looms large for roughly 70,000 K-12 students across the county, as officials also work to finalize budgets and course schedules. Though teachers, students and staff have little assurance as to the pandemic’s status by the time the 2021-22 school year begins, a sense of hope pervades the planning, tempered by insight that a new year, even back on campus, won’t be exempt from the lessons and requirements stemming from the pandemic’s persistent threat.

“It’s not going to be normal for a while,” said Mayra Perez, superintendent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. The district is working to finish preparing for a hybrid return to the classroom in April, a time that Perez said will include plenty of opportunities to smooth the experience and correct mistakes for fall.

“What I’ve been saying repeatedly is, when we return, we need to do a needs assessment of where children are,” Perez said. “Not only that, but we have to take care of our staff.”

Alongside academic and physical health factors, leaders will also focus on the social and emotional health of students, she said, recognizing that some will have dealt with serious destabilizing impacts of the pandemic, including parents’ job losses and the deaths of family members.

Setting teachers up to effectively support students starts with offering educators the tools they need to process their own traumas and stresses experienced throughout the pandemic.

“If we can’t take care of ourselves, we cannot take care of the children,” Perez said. Staff will participate in professional development focused on mindfulness and coping healthily with their own issues. She tells district employees often, “lead with your heart, demonstrate heart.”

The Sonoma County Office of Education will support districts with training as they prepare to reopen campuses more fully, said Superintendent Steve Herrington.

In addition to the pandemic, students in several areas of Sonoma County have dealt with multiple years of disruption from wildfires and flooding. News and social media discussions about economic strife, racism and politics all touch students’ lives on top of what they experience directly.

“These students have had a lot of emotional trauma,” Herrington said. “Under all this, students are dealing with social issues. We need to create opportunities for kids to express themselves.”

Federal and state dollars for extended learning will fund the effort to prepare schools to be supportive environments for students upon their return.

The pace of vaccine deployment and the impacts of COVID-19 variants all influence how class schedules and protocols will shake out for the fall. Since students are still unlikely to have been vaccinated en masse by August, daily health screenings and temperature checks will likely still be required upon entrance to school campuses.

Classrooms also have undergone redesigns. Perez said Cotati-Rohnert Park, for example, purchased 1,700 desks to replace shared workspaces and keep students separated by equidistant space. They’ll also sit behind trifold plexiglass barriers and wear masks.

Jeanelle Payne, who teaches history at Montgomery High School, said she still has a lot of questions about how to build a collaborative, welcoming classroom environment under those circumstances.

“Can we do group work? Can we not?” she said. “Can I pass out student consumables and collect them again or can I not?”