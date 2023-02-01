Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you may be searching for the most romantic restaurant for the evening.

OpenTable pulled together a list featuring the “ 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America ” just in time for the upcoming holiday.

It features a steakhouse in New York City to an oceanfront restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to the list released on Jan. 30.

For those in California, the state was recognized for having 13 of most romantic spots in the country. Some of these restaurants are known for oceanfront views, dim lighting, cozy seating and multiple-course meals.

Some eateries made the list from last year, including C-Level in San Diego; Pacific Coast Grill in Cardiff-by-the-Sea; and Musso and Frank Grill in Los Angeles.

But they all share high reviews for being romantic.

To find the most romantic spots in the nation, OpenTable looked at diner reviews and scored them based on “overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating.”

From this, the restaurants were then scored based on the percentage of reviews that “romantic” was “selected as a special feature.”

555 East — Long Beach

71Above — Los Angeles

Bacari - Silver Lake — Los Angeles

C-Level — San Diego

Cesarina — San Diego

Copley’s on Palm Canyon — Palm Springs

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens — Corona Del Mar

Girl & the Goat L.A. — Los Angeles

House of Prime Rib — San Francisco

La Boheme — West Hollywood

Musso & Frank Grill — Los Angeles

Pacific Coast Grill — Cardiff-By-The-Sea

Spencer’s Restaurant — Palm Springs