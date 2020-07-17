Los Angeles California Highway Patrol officer harassed 21 women, records show

SAN FRANCISCO — Nicole remembers feeling grateful that Officer Morgan McGrew agreed to meet her so early in the morning. The 7:30 a.m. appointment would let her handle the errand — verifying her car’s vehicle identification number — and still make it to work on time.

But when she met McGrew in the parking lot of the West Valley California Highway Patrol Office in Los Angeles, there seemed to be a problem. McGrew said he was having trouble finding the VIN sticker on her car door. Then, Nicole says, the conversation abruptly shifted.

“‘I’ll pass this car, and you’ll be able to get your registration, if you go out on a date with me,’” she remembers McGrew saying. “I kind of froze,” she says.

Nicole says she was suddenly hyper aware of her surroundings — alone in a deserted parking lot with a man who was sitting in the front seat of her car.

“I was going through my options in my head for a minute or two there trying to figure out: OK, if this gets even more uncomfortable and sketchy what am I going to do next?” she says.

At first, she tried to laugh off his proposition. She needed him to sign off on her car’s VIN. But McGrew didn’t drop it; he kept asking. Twice more, she says, he offered to pass her car in exchange for a date.

“At that point I just shut down completely, and just kind of gave him this look like, ‘I’m so uncomfortable,’” she says. “And then he got more awkward and finally just kind of stepped out of my car, handed me paperwork and said I was good to go. And then I drove off.”

Nicole, who spoke on condition that her full name not be published, was one of 21 women McGrew propositioned and harassed during VIN verification appointments, according to records from a 2016 internal investigation obtained by KQED and the California Reporting Project.

Four women said McGrew offered to pass their vehicles if they would go on a date or to a nearby motel with him. Two said McGrew sent them text messages soliciting sex after he took down their phone numbers during a VIN appointment. Fifteen described McGrew making comments that ranged from proposing sex to asking intrusive personal questions.

McGrew resigned in 2017 after being notified he would be fired for a variety of misconduct, including improperly trying to foster relationships with members of the public, making inappropriate sexual comments and propositioning women for sex while on duty, the documents show.

The records provide details about the type of sexual misconduct by law enforcement that remained secret for decades in California until a landmark transparency law required agencies last year to publicly disclose a variety of documents, including investigations of officers found to have committed sexual assault while on duty.

The Right to Know Act has exposed repeated instances of abuse, ranging from correctional officers in prison and jail who assaulted women under their guard to an officer fired for soliciting sex from an arrestee and one accused of beating and raping his girlfriend.

In McGrew’s case, the CHP did not refer him to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to decide if criminal charges were warranted. A CHP spokeswoman wrote in an email that “had there been sufficient evidence that a crime had occurred, it would have been investigated and potentially referred to the district attorney’s office.”

The district attorney’s office declined to comment on the case. The California Association of Highway Patrolmen, which represented McGrew, also did not respond to requests for comment. Efforts to reach McGrew for comment were unsuccessful.

The CHP records show he admitted making the comments during VIN inspections but argued that termination was an excessive punishment after his 14 years of service.

“While I do not dispute that I made inexcusable comments to members of the public, the remarks were never mean spirited,” he wrote in a letter to internal affairs.

Former U.S. Attorney for Northern California Joseph Russoniello, who reviewed the internal affairs files, described McGrew’s conduct as “a wanton abuse of his badge” and said he was shocked that the CHP did not refer McGrew to the DA.

“An agency needs to show that it’s serious about rejecting this kind of behavior,” Russoniello says. “And the serious way to do that is a criminal referral.”

“This is an extraordinary example of how they (police) hide their dirty laundry and protect their own,” says Phil Stinson, criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He says the documents contain clear allegations that McGrew repeatedly solicited bribes in the form of sexual favors from women.