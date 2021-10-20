Los Angeles City Council suspends indicted councilman

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council voted 11-3 Wednesday to suspend Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who is facing an indictment alleging public corruption.

Ridley-Thomas, who earlier this week announced he would “step back” from the council but not resign, said in a statement he was “humbled by the support of my colleagues who did not rush to judgement and disappointed in those who did.”

The councilman, who was scheduled for arraignment later Wednesday, said the suspension disenfranchised residents of his council district.

Ridley-Thomas, a former Los Angeles County supervisor, was charged last week in an alleged bribery scheme along with Marilyn Louise Flynn, former dean of the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work.

Ridley-Thomas, 66, and Flynn, 83, have each denied the allegations.

Federal prosecutors said that in 2017 and 2018, then-Supervisor Ridley-Thomas offered to support county contracts to the School of Social Work — which had a multimillion-dollar budget deficit — in exchange for helping a relative.

In return, Flynn promised to provide the relative with a full-tuition scholarship and a paid professorship, and concocted a scheme to funnel $100,000 in Ridley-Thomas campaign funds through the university “to a non-profit to be operated by the relative,” said a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.