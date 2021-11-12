Los Angeles County deputy fatally shoots woman, wounds man

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a woman after she stabbed him in the face at a gas station early Friday morning, authorities said.

The deputy, who also shot and wounded a man during the confrontation, was treated at a hospital for the stab wounds and has been released, the sheriff's department said.

Authorities were called to a gas station in the city of Commerce, southeast of Los Angeles, on a report of a person trying to light a gasoline pump on fire around 3:45 a.m.

The deputy saw a man standing behind an SUV parked in front of the gas station's convenience store, the sheriff's department said. The deputy told the man to walk toward him. Once the man was close to the deputy, he allegedly attacked him and both fell to the ground.

When the man was on top of the deputy, a woman got out of the SUV and stabbed the deputy with a 10-inch (25.40-centimeter) folding knife, the sheriff's department said.

“She reached over the male who was on top of the deputy and stabbed the deputy once, possibly twice, in his face,” Lt. Derrick Alfred told KTLA-TV.

The deputy then opened fire, striking both people with bullets. The woman was hit once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, with the knife found under her body.

The man was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, the sheriff's department said.

The name of the deputy, as well as the man and woman, were not immediately released on Friday.