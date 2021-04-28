Subscribe

Los Angeles County motorcycle deputy injured in crash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 28, 2021, 3:13PM

SANTA CLARITA — A Los Angeles County motorcycle deputy was severely injured in a collision with a big rig early Wednesday morning.

The truck apparently made a left turn in front of Deputy Chad Perrigo in Santa Clarita and there was a head-on collision, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an online briefing.

The collision left the motorcycle embedded in the front of the truck.

The deputy was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, he said.

“It’s going to be a long road to recovery,” the sheriff said.

