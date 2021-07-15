Los Angeles County to restore indoor mask requirement for all. Will California follow?

Los Angeles County's public health officer says a rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation's largest county requires a return to mandatory mask-wearing indoors even when people are vaccinated.

Dr. Muntu Davis told a virtual press conference Thursday that a public health order requiring masks indoors will go into effect Saturday. He didn't detail what he said would be some exceptions.

Davis says the county has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and that there is now “substantial community transmission.”

The order came about two weeks after the county recommended indoor masks as a precaution in late June.

Across the state, noticeable increases in COVID-19 infections are prompting partial, localized reversals of California Gov. Newsom's decision to lift practically all of his pandemic restrictions on June 15.

Yolo County on Wednesday issued an advisory urging residents to wear masks indoors again, saying 59 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant have shown up in the county. Sacramento County spokeswoman Laurie Slothower said the county's Public Health Department "is in discussions about this issue."

Meanwhile, countries such as France have instituted significant lockdown policies again. This week France declared that restaurants, cafes, bars, trains, concert halls and other venues will be off-limits to anyone who hasn't been vaccinated or recently tested negative.

Will Newsom's administration go that far, so soon after largely dismantling its elaborate set of rules governing nearly every aspect of life in California? Public health experts say any large-scale return of COVID restrictions would be tough to enforce in a pandemic-weary state.

It will be hard to "throw down a big public-health order one month after lifting it," said Andrew Noymer, an infectious disease expert at UC Irvine. Newsom could direct Californians to wear masks again, but "I worry that people will disobey the order," he said.

Despite the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant, "the vaccines we have still work against Delta," Noymer said. It isn't until a variant emerges that resists the vaccines that we'll "need to go full-blown back to whatever," he said.

Delta variant might hurt businesses, economy

On the other hand, continued bad news about the Delta variant could prompt many Californians to go back behind closed doors, without any prompting from the state.

Although death rates continue to fall, the state is recording new infections at a rate of 4.3 cases per 100,000 residents. That's twice as many as a month ago. California's "positivity rate" — the number of infections for every 100 tests — has risen to 3%, after falling well below 1% a month ago.

These trends could keep some people out of the shopping malls.

"How are individuals going to react after that initial burst of happiness and freedom? Are people going to retreat again?" said economist Jeff Michael of the University of the Pacific.

For the time being, Michael said the effect on the business climate might be negligible. A drop-off in foot traffic might not be that big of a deal in an economy where businesses are struggling with labor shortages and have been unable to keep up with the renewed demand for goods and services.

Yet if the pandemic continues to be a major public-health menace, the economy will suffer. The Delta variant's potential impact on business "raises long-run questions about the ability to get back to normal," Michael said.

To be sure, some businesses and other institutions, including the Crocker Art Museum, have continued to require masks. But many others have relaxed those requirements — posting signs saying vaccinated customers are free to shed their masks. And should Newsom decide to impose new masks mandates or more serious restrictions on economic activity, the governor is certain to get challenged in court.

For instance, a group of beauty salons and restaurants sued the state in January to try to knock down state COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time. They're still pursuing the lawsuit, even though the restrictions have vanished, out of fear that the state would revive its orders, said Fred Jones, a lobbyist representing thousands of hair and beauty salons.

"We're making sure this never happens to our industry again," said Jones, who is general counsel at the Professional Beauty Federation of California. The suit is in federal court in Los Angeles.

Tribal casinos aren't bound by the state's pandemic mandates but are watching the situation closely. Cache Creek Casino Resort, in northern Yolo County, has kept attendance comparatively low to encourage social distancing, and recommends — but doesn't insist — that unvaccinated customers wear masks.