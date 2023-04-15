LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Friday he would not prosecute sheriff’s deputies who shot teenagers in two separate killings that drew widespread protests in South L.A. in recent years.

The deputies who gunned down 16-year-old Anthony Weber and 18-year-old Andres Guardado will not face criminal charges in either slaying, according to documents the district attorney’s office made public Friday. In both cases, deputies claimed they saw the teens reaching for weapons, but in one case no gun was recovered and in the other the teen never pointed it at authorities.

Gascón swept into office in 2020 on a promise of police accountability and has filed charges or won indictments against police officers in at least seven on-duty deaths since he was elected, something that happened just twice in the prior two decades. But Friday’s news still drew swift condemnation from activists who often protest against police brutality.

“The murders of 16-year-old A.J. Weber and 18-year-old Andres Guardado by sheriffs who have track records of abuse would seem clear-cut cases for prosecution,” said Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. “We hope that political pressure from those who shield killer cops isn’t factoring into the D.A.’s decision making.”

Guardado’s death was among the most controversial killings by L.A. County law enforcement in recent memory, coming less than a month after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis ignited mass protests.

In June 2020, deputies Miguel Vega and Chris Hernandez saw Guardado standing outside of a garage where he worked, holding a firearm, according to the district attorney’s office memo. When the deputies ordered him to talk to them, prosecutors alleged, Guardado jogged away.

Vega cornered Guardado in an alley and ordered him to lower the weapon, according to the memo. The teen did as he was told and laid down on the ground but kept the gun within reach, authorities said.

“Vega was within two feet of Guardado, bending his knee to place his shin on Guardado’s back. Vega seated his duty weapon in its holster which, Vega said, made a distinctive sound. Vega said that immediately after his gun made the sound of clicking into the holster, Guardado reached for his firearm with his right hand,” the memo read. “Fearing that Guardado would acquire the firearm and kill Vega, Vega drew his duty weapon and fired multiple rounds at Guardado in rapid succession.”

Guardado was shot five times in the back. The shooting was not captured by any surveillance footage, and sheriff’s deputies were not outfitted with body cameras at the time of the killing. The garage’s surveillance system was not functioning on the night of Guardado’s death because Sheriff’s Department investigators had taken the system’s digital video recorder and memory cards while investigating an unrelated shooting earlier in the month.

“They needed to replace their surveillance system after the investigation of the prior shooting but had not yet done so,” the memo read.

Due to the lack of independent recordings or witnesses, prosecutors said they had to rely on Vega’s version of events when making their filing decision.

Vega’s credibility, however, is highly questionable. On Thursday, an unsealed federal indictment revealed he and Hernandez were charged with conspiracy, witness tampering, falsification of records and depriving a 24-year-old skateboarder named Jesus Alegria of his civil rights in an incident that took place two months before Guardado’s killing.

“My heart goes out to the Guardado family. Nothing that my office can do will mitigate the unimaginable pain that those that knew and loved Andres must be feeling. This decision doesn’t validate the actions of these officers,” Gascón said in a statement. “They have a troubling background of misconduct and that was thoroughly considered. Sadly, at the end of the day we do not believe that there is enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Attorneys for Hernandez did not offer comment, but Brian Gurwitz — who is representing Vega in federal court — said that the former deputy was “grateful that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office looked objectively at the facts and respected the presumption of innocence, despite intense political pressure to do otherwise.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas Yoka — an attorney representing the Guardado family — said Friday he was “disappointed” in Gascón’s decision and criticized the Sheriff’s Department for failing to remove Vega from patrol after the Alegria incident.