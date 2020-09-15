Los Angeles firefighter rescues kitten from the Bear fire in Butte County

A Los Angeles firefighter rescued a kitten while he was helping protect homes in Butte County from the Bear fire, according to the Record Searchlight.

Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Daniel Trevizo was cleaning up a wooded intersection near Lake Oroville Thursday, Sept. 10, when he heard a meowing sound and a kitten rushed toward him.

Trevizo quickly took a video of the kitten before placing it in his fire jacket pocket while he continued to hose down the flames.

“We’re going ahead and keeping him safe and secure until we can drop him off to animal control,” Trevizo said in a Record Searchlight video.

He added that the kitten, whose fur was discolored, may have burned its paws during the fire.

Trevizo told the Record Searchlight that he wasn’t the only firefighter who rescued an animal, and another fire captain saved a cat he found trapped under a pile of debris.

The Bear fire, now renamed the North Complex West Zone fire, has burned about 76,900 acres since it ignited in August, according to Cal Fire. More than 700 structures have been destroyed.

This year has been the largest fire season on record in California history, with about 2.27 million acres burned across the state.