Los Angeles man charged with trafficking missing Bay Area teen

OAKLAND — A Los Angeles man is in an East Bay jail facing charges of trafficking a teen girl throughout California, and other states court records show.

Ahking Anderson, 25, was charged earlier this year with a single count of human trafficking of a minor, court records show. He remains in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Anderson is charged with trafficking an East Bay girl known in court records only as Jane Doe, who was detained in Oakland back in January. In an interview with police, the girl allegedly named Anderson as her pimp and said he was aware she was underage.

The girl told authorities Anderson had trafficked her in Los Angeles, Oakland, Las Vegas and Seattle, and that it started when the two had met in Los Angeles last year. Anderson was arrested in late January in Los Angeles, court records show.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty and his next court date, a pretrial hearing, has been set for August, records show.