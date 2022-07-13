Los Angeles man worked from home and died suddenly. Five days passed before his body was found

Dominic Green signed out of work as he always did, exactly at 4:30 p.m.

"Good afternoon everyone, my shift has ended," the 28-year-old emailed from his desk in the living room of his Los Angeles apartment on a winter Wednesday afternoon.

A remote contract worker, Dominic had never met any of his colleagues. A supervisor would later tell his father that she couldn't pick him out in a photo. "We really don't know people by anything except the work that they do," he remembered her saying.

As the COVID-19 pandemic entered its third year, Dominic and his peers expected as much out of life. In 2020, Dominic's classes went remote. His June 2021 graduation ceremony was held as a drive-through. And all of his job interviews were conducted by video.

Dominic, who was single and lived alone, had started his position as an epidemiologist in September, joining the 41% of white-collar workers who were fully remote, spending their days at home in jobs that were more disconnected and isolating than ever.

At the beginning and end of each shift, Dominic sent his bosses a mandatory email clocking in and out.

But the next day, a Thursday, Dominic didn't send his 8 a.m. email. He missed the 4:30 p.m. sign-out too. Friday also came and went with no sign of Dominic.

Dominic's parents, Joseph and Jeannine Green, who lived in Michigan, didn't hear from him over the weekend, but that was not unexpected; they were used to waiting for texts from their busy son. But by Monday, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they grew worried.

Joseph checked their family cellular plan and saw Dominic's phone had been dark for five days. Jeannine checked their joint bank account and saw it too showed no activity.

By the time Dominic's body was discovered in his apartment Monday night, he was unrecognizable and had to be identified by the few fingerprints still visible on his hands.

::

Late last summer, Dominic had packed up his things from his parents' house in southern Michigan. He'd been taking classes from inside his bedroom since his campus, Loma Linda University near San Bernardino, shut down in 2020.

Like many young people, he moved across the country to start a new job in L.A. knowing few people in town but full of hope for the future.

Dominic worked as a contractor doing data entry at the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, tracking COVID-19 cases. It was his first job out of grad school, where he received a master's degree in public health in June 2021.

He was hired by a company called Healthcare Staffing Professionals, which has provided the county agency with nearly 1,000 contractors since the pandemic began, 80% of whom worked remotely full time, like Dominic, according to a department spokesperson. Although Dominic was a "teleworker," the staffing agency wanted him to live in the L.A. area.

The job paid well, and Dominic was excited that he could afford an apartment of his own, without needing roommates. He scoured rental listings and landed a one-bedroom in a three-story postwar building in Koreatown for less than $2,000 a month.

When Dominic's parents came to town in October, they could tell that he was proud in his own quiet way, smiling to himself as he showed them around. His signature white Converse shoes were lined up at the door. Crisp, new dish towels hung in the kitchen. Dominic had always been meticulous, even as a child, making his bed of his own accord since age 4.

On his nightstand, Jeannine noticed the aromatherapy diffuser she had given him for Christmas. For the time being, Dominic slept on an air mattress.

"I don't know if I want to buy a bedroom set until I know if I'm going to stay in L.A.," Dominic explained to his parents.

Dominic had a plan for everything in life, and much revolved around his career. He came from a family of professionals — his mother had been a registered nurse, his father had recently retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force — and everyone knew him as "very Type A."

The contractor job was a steppingstone, Dominic told his family, one that would get him closer to the next milestone — a doctorate in epidemiology, which he planned to use to help underserved communities.

Once he was financially secure, Dominic said, he'd start a serious relationship and, eventually, get married and have five children. Over 6 feet tall with an athletic build and an infectious smile, Dominic had full confidence in this part of the plan.

Dominic's parents noticed how happy he seemed. He had a good job, a nice apartment, a car he loved.

But at the same time, the pandemic had shrunk Dominic's world. He was an introvert by nature, and his main social contact had been through the classroom and daily workouts at the gym.