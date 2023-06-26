Los Cien annual Puente y Ganas Awards celebrate unity and inclusion

Los Cien Sonoma County’s Third Annual Puente y Ganas Awards Dinner was an inspirational celebration of family, unity, connection and inclusion.

Held Saturday night on the grounds of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the event honored and recognized the service of Sonoma County individuals and organizations who have worked to “engage, empower and elevate our Latino community,” organizers said.

Launched in 2009, this nonprofit boasts more than 1,500 members, and has become one of the county’s most prominent networking leadership organizations.

Attendees of Saturday’s ceremony also donated $50,000 to benefit Los Cien and help it continue its programs and services to the community.

Los Cien Executive Director Herman G. Hernandez emceed the night’s festivities, while Lisa Carreño, one of the group’s founding members and the chair of the nonprofit’s newly expanded 19-member Board of Directors, gave the evening’s opening remarks.

“This amazing organization brings the community together, holds elected leaders accountable ... and breaks the glass ceilings,” Carreño said, adding that Los Cien works to unify the community and was started “ ... so we could see one another ... and design the change that is needed for us all to do well.”

She added, “For far too long in the North Bay, so many in our region have not had a seat at the table ... (Los Cien was founded) to make sure that the North Bay and Sonoma County works for all and not just for the connected few. ... Los Cien was founded on the belief that no matter who you are ... you belong at the table.”

Three award winners were recognized during Saturday night’s ceremony.

The first was Maricarmen Reyes, an outreach and event coordinator with the Sonoma Valley Community Health Centers whose individual efforts to benefit others were recognized.

Her “focus on Spanish-language outreach, emergency preparedness, mental and physical health and overall community wellbeing has been instrumental in improving the lives of many residents,” her nomination biography stated.

The second award, highlighting the works of an organization, was given to California Human Development, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization that has been “waging the War on Poverty for more than 50 years.”

Also, according to its website: “Inspired in service to our state’s farmworkers, today CHD serves people of low income from many walks of life — giving 25,000 people a year in 31 Northern California counties a hand up to the American Dream.”

Finally, the Campeón Award went to Roberto Ramirez, a retired Windsor High School mathematics and physics teacher, and a one-time California Educator of the Year, whose exemplary work with migrant students in the Adelante Summer School Program at Santa Rosa Junior College has inspired legions of students and earned him role model status.