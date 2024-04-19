In the heart of Sonoma County, one man's dedication resonates through the Latino community, amplifying its voice and presence. Herman G. Hernandez was honored with a prestigious award by Mexican government officials for his outstanding work in strengthening the ties and visibility of Mexican Americans in the region.

In receiving the Ohtli Award, he joined the ranks of prominent local figures such as Sonoma County activist and farmworker advocate George Ortiz, and international names like actor Edward James Olmos and baseball pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

“This award is really for Los Cien and the incredible journey they have been on since 2009 when they started in the back room of Mary's Pizza Shack,” Hernandez said on Tuesday. “(It began) with the vision of proactively engaging our local elected representatives so they can connect with other Latino leaders in Sonoma County.”

Los Cien Sonoma County, an organization co-founded by Hernandez's father, Herman J. Hernandez, and a small group of Latino leaders 15 years ago, was envisioned primarily to help Latinos thrive locally. He shared the peak points of his journey on it.

“One of the highlights is us becoming a membership organization in 2019,” he said. “When I started in 2022 we had 92 paying members and now we are over 350 members and have a subscriber list of 3,300 which is incredible.”

The Ohtli Award, granted by the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recognizes people of Mexican descent who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving the well-being of Mexican communities abroad.

The winner highlighted other significant milestones in Los Cien's journey, noting that “it went from being a group of volunteers to being a non-profit organization in 2015 focused on uplifting Latinos.”

Filled with pride and emotion, Herman J. Hernandez joyfully expressed Thursday the significance of his son's accomplishments being acknowledged.

“To see my son and to see Los Cien to be recognized is humbling, extremely humbling,” he said. “I'm proud of Herman, extremely proud for the hard work. He came in and he had to remodel, reorganize, and restructure, which is not an easy task, and at the same time to continue meeting the needs of the community.”

Hernandez's father noted that one of the most notable transformations witnessed by Los Cien under his son's leadership revolves around fostering inclusion within the Hispanic community.

“To be able to elevate the voice of our foreign worker was inspiring,” he said. “But (it was inspiring) to being able to embrace our BIPOC community, and to support them, to give them access to the platform that Los Cien has constructed.”

The community leader honored by the Mexican government also takes pride in advocating for the underrepresented communities in Sonoma County.

“Our Board members and leadership at Los Cien have always been majority ‘Latinx,’ majority BIPOC and marginalized voices,” Hernandez said. And that's not something you see in other groups or nonprofits in Sonoma County. So, we are very, very proud of that.”

Hernandez encouraged Latinos who are new to Sonoma County to engage with the Hispanic community fearlessly, assured that their voices will be acknowledged and valued.

“Get involved, network and reach out to us,” he said. “You may feel nervous, scared or not feel like you can be a leader or make changes in the community you live in. But you will be surprised that when you start building relationships you will begin to find your voice and your purpose.”

The recognition will be presented by Consul of Mexico, Vicente Sanchez Ventura, who will be joined by local dignitaries representing all three levels of government.

“And we welcome people who are moving to Sonoma County, who live in the Bay Area, or who come from Latin countries or other parts of the United States,” Hernandez added. “There is a home here, there is a community that is extremely strong, and our goal is to remove barriers and uplift our Latino community.”

Other notable recipients of The Ohtli Award include civil rights activists like Dolores Huerta, who, with Cesar Chavez, co-founded the United Farmworkers Association, and actress Eva Longoria.

The award ceremony and reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 2 at Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa.

