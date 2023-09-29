How do certain members of society confront the idea of belonging when, for generations, they’ve been sidelined?

That was just one of the questions posed to the more than 500 people in attendance Thursday for Los Cien’s 10th Annual State of the Latino Community address, held at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

Members of the audience, which included elected officials, CEOs and presidents of local nonprofits, community leaders, students and volunteers, were asked to consider how they might include the themes of belonging, transforming communities and shifting mindsets into the work they do, particularly with historically marginalized people.

“The kind of transformation that we're talking about begins with each of us,” said event emcee Oscar Chávez, president and CEO of Community Foundation Sonoma County. “It requires changing ourselves and the institutions that we create and recreate over time. Changing institutions, as all of you know, is no small feat.”

Speakers and panelists, during Thursday’s five-hour event, included experts and community leaders who often left the stage to invoke the audience’s perspectives.

After Herman G. Hernandez, executive director of Los Cien, delivered the opening remarks, SSU President Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee shared the university’s strengths and weakness as related to the idea of belonging for its Latino students.

Although 75% of the university’s Latino students say they feel welcome on the campus, only 42% strongly believe there’s a sense of belonging, he said.

“Are we doing enough to instill a sense of belongingness?” he asked.

The university is an accredited Hispanic-serving institution or HSI, which according to federal law, means it is a public, nonprofit entity of higher education that has at least 25% undergraduate Hispanic or Latino full-time student enrollment. This designation gives SSU “a real opportunity” to more deeply engage with and better understand the experiences for Latino students, Lee said.

Dr. Herman J. Hernandez, a founding member of Los Cien and owner of Hernandez Realty Co., continued on the theme of belonging.

“I tell you that belonging today is a necessary condition to building community,” he said.

The first panel, which followed the speakers, was moderated by Nikko Kimzin, artist, producer and impersonator, who dove even deeper into the question of belonging.

Dr. Bay Jones, equity director at Rincon Valley Union School District, reminded attendees of the legalized, racist policies and practices that have been created specifically to exclude historically marginalized members of the community. She pointed to urban-renewal projects, redlining, gentrification and the “painful history of being used as human guinea pigs — as science experiments.

“And they have the audacity to ask: ‘Do we belong?’” she said. “The question is whether they belong without us,” she added to explosive applause.

“The time is to no longer tolerate the indignities of ‘do you belong,’” she said.

When asked how to create belonging, panelist Lina Hoshino, independent filmmaker and owner of Petaluma Pie Company, asked everybody to consider getting to know their neighbors. For another panelist, it was a personal, inward action.

“When I think about belonging, I have to belong to myself, first, before I can create spaces where other people can feel like they belong, or know that they belong,” said Javi Cabrera-Rosales, program director of La Plaza Nuestra Cultura Cura.

In the keynote address by Evan Holland she said that building bridges is the hardest part of belonging because it requires making connections across acknowledged lines of difference — political, cultural and social lines.

Holland is the co-founder and senior consultant of the Inglewood-based Seed Collaborative, LLC, a company that works with organizations to strengthen their organizational, economic and equity practices, according to its website.

“If we're going to build bridges with folks that are different than us, whether in our individual community in our lives, or in the organizations we work in, we have to do the brave thing,” she said. “You know, breaking the barrier to go up to the person to talk to the person and then not just let that be the one and only time. Continue to reach back out and reach back out.”

The third part of the event addressed systemic change and transformation.

Moderated by Chávez, it featured Denia Candela, equity analyst with Marin County; Dr. Diann Kitamura, deputy superintendent with the Sonoma County Office of Education; Lisa G. Carreño, president and CEO of United Way of the Wine Country; and Alegría De La Cruz, director of the Sonoma County Office of Equity.

“It's a really core tenet of equity work to recognize that the people who are struggling with our deepest, seemingly intractable challenges also have the solutions to those challenges,” said De La Cruz.

It’s critical to make space and to listen when people present those challenges, she added.

Carreño, drawing from her work, said when she introduced young people to leadership training, they were equipped to understand the systems that would “move the needle” on systemic, historical and practical barriers they encountered.

Kitamura, who offered her perspective as an educational administrator said there needs to be a systemic change within education to support students of color who’ve been “othered” for hundreds of years.

“Because our school systems are running in the ways of white-supremist, Eurocentric, stay-in-rows, stand-up-and-teach kind of ways — it’s got to change,” she said before a round of applause.

“We are all so interconnected about what happens to the future of our children that it is incumbent on all of us … to ask questions. Inclusion doesn’t happen on its own. I challenge all of you: What are you doing?” she said.

