A San Jose man recovering from surgery at a Los Gatos nursing home was killed by a contaminated sandwich that staff served him, a new lawsuit claims.

Richard Truong, 71, ate the sandwich at Vasona Creek Healthcare Center, according to the lawsuit by his wife Nancy Truong and his daughter Cyn and sons Robert and Eric.

"Richard Truong developed sepsis and septic shock as a result of an infectious process which developed as a result of deplorable, unsanitary conditions," the lawsuit in Santa Clara County Superior Court alleged.

Vasona Creek Healthcare Center did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Truong fell ill with gastrointestinal problems after eating the sandwich in December 2021, then suffered seizures, the lawsuit claimed.

Facility staff called Truong's son Eric, "but did not call paramedics," the lawsuit filed last week alleged.

Truong's daughter Cyn arrived soon after, "and witnessed her father vomiting and experiencing severe seizures with bodily convulsions," with nurses arguing with each other over how to position Truong, the lawsuit claimed. "A nurse attempted CPR and (Truong) went into cardiac arrest," the lawsuit alleged.

Paramedics arrived and located a faint pulse, but Truong suffered a second heart attack, "causing a paramedic to declare, 'This one is a goner,'" the lawsuit claimed.

Still, Truong was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose and emergency room staff revived him, according to the lawsuit. But Truong had suffered brain damage, and was put on life support, the lawsuit alleged. Truong died a month later with the bacteria E. coli in his lungs, the lawsuit claimed.

In the lawsuit, Truong's wife and children accuse Vasona Creek of elder abuse and medical negligence. They are seeking unspecified damages, including for Truong's alleged pain and suffering before he died.

Vasona Creek is not the only Bay Area nursing home where a patient allegedly died from ingesting a toxic substance. Earlier this month, a former employee of Atria Park in San Mateo was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of elder abuse after three patients, according to a wrongful-death lawsuit, drank dishwashing fluid in August. Two died. Another former Atria worker, at a Walnut Creek facility, was charged in January with one count of felony elder abuse after 94-year-old Constantine Canoun died eight days after drinking an alkaline cleaning solution.