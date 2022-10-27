Subscribe

Lottery ticket worth $1.5 million sold at Los Gatos gas station

AUSTIN TURNER AND HARRY HARRIS
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
October 27, 2022, 4:27PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The $700 million Powerball state lottery game overall jackpot went unclaimed Wednesday night, but one lucky person in the South Bay who bought a ticket at a gas station won $1,556,855, officials said.

No one was immediately announced as having claimed the prize.

The player picked all five regular numbers, which were 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56, but did not select the Powerball number,  24. The ticket was sold at the 76 gas station on 15380 Los Gatos Blvd.

A person who bought a ticket at a drug store in Southern California also picked the five regular numbers and won the same amount as the Los Gatos player.

The winners have 180 days from the day of the draw to collect their money.

The Powerball game is played Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Saturday’s minimum total jackpot will be at least $800 million.

