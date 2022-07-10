Love of hockey lives on as senior tournament returns to Snoopy’s Home Ice after four year pause

Hundreds of hockey players ranging in age from 40 to over 80 descended on Wine Country over the weekend, joyfully taking to the ice and taking on each other as Snoopy’s Senior World Hockey Tournament broke a four-year hiatus.

Because of rink repairs, and then the pandemic, the tournament brought to Santa Rosa by Charles M. Schulz in 1975 was last played in 2018. It was only in mid-April that tournament director Blake Johnson felt safe declaring this year’s contest a go.

The sport’s older devotees rushed in regardless, with perhaps as many as 1,000 players, by Johnson’s estimate, for 66 teams from across Canada and the U.S. came to Santa Rosa for the 11-day tournament.

“It seems its still as special as it always has been,” Johnson said, speaking to The Press Democrat in the lobby of Santa Rosa’s unique “Peanuts”-themed winter wonderland. Players bustled by Saturday carrying hockey sticks and the sport’s distinctive giant bags of pads and skates.

“People still wanted to be a part of this thing,” Johnson said.

Schulz, a Minnesota native and lifelong hockey player whose devotion to the sport was expressed in his “Peanuts” cartoons and ultimately earned him a place in the hockey hall of fame, built the city’s unique ice rink more than a half-century ago in the then-budding Coddingtown area. It opened to the public in 1969 and today is called Snoopy’s Home Ice.

Schulz described the senior world tournament as a “summer camp for adults,” according to the rink’s website.

“That sort of mindset has stuck around this tournament,” Johnson said. “Sparky’s legacy lives on.” Sparky was the cartoonist’s nickname.

Players milled around the rink or hiked their gear in and out of the building as the Wolverines trounced the Spectra Stealth, 10-2, in front of fans at a mid-day Saturday match. Games are played all week with the final matches scheduled for July 17.

Though the games are competitive, wins, losses and titles came as an afterthought to the opportunity to see old friends and once again together experience the joy of skating and hockey, players said.

Mike Legros, 63, traveled to Santa Rosa from Atlanta.

For older players, hockey is an equalizer for men in all walks of life, he said.

“One guy might be a senior executive making a huge salary and one guy might be a garbageman,” he said, “but once you walk (onto the ice) it evens everyone out.”

Legros has been playing in the tournament since he was 41 years old. He played his first tournament with a team from Calgary, Alberta, and for many years after played with a team called United Nations, which drew players from all over and for a time included Monte Schulz, the cartoonist’s son.

“This is a bucket list tournament,” Legros said. “A lot of guys want to say you know, ‘I played in Snoopy.’”

This year’s tournament was dedicated to Mark Sertich, a longtime competitor who made the “Guinness Book of World Records” as the oldest living hockey player when he took to the ice during the 2017 tournament at age 96. Sertich died in August 2020. Snoopy wears a replica of Sertich’s trademark handlebar mustache in this year’s tournament logo, and a small memorial exhibit honoring his legacy included a letter from Sertich’s daughter, Cynthia Flood, to Schulz’s wife, Jeannie.

“You have brought back the tournament, and now all the participants can once again experience the joy of fellowship and athletic pursuits, as they compete in such congenial surroundings,” she wrote.

The tournament’s return came with special significance to Craig Frost, 54 of Pleasant Hill. Nicknamed “Frosty” by his teammates on the Viego Doggs, Frost was diagnosed in 2018 with a cancerous brain tumor. Friday and Saturday marked his first games on the ice since an operation for its removal.

“It’s great to be back to playing a sport that I’ve played since I was 6,” he said. “I’ve missed the sounds, the smells, the excitement of the game.”

Frosty’s team was 1-1 on the tournament so far. Not that it was about the numbers for him and his teammates on the Doggs — that is to say, the “old dogs,” as one player quipped.

