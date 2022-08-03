'Love triangle': Bizarre story alleged at San Jose baby kidnapping trial

A bizarre story is unfolding in the Santa Clara County Courthouse where two adults accused of kidnapping a San Jose baby in April — an incident that made national headlines — are being tried.

Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Jose Ramon Portillo, 28, are charged with staging multiple kidnapping attempts and taking Brandon Cuellar from his apartment while his grandmother was unloading groceries from a car, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.

San Jose Police Department Officer Eduardo Reyes said in court Monday that Ramirez, her boyfriend Portillo and another boyfriend, Francisco Marquez, "were involved in a love triangle involving elaborate lies and cheating." Reyes testified that Marquez told him during a police interrogation in April that Ramirez claimed she was pregnant with Marquez's child and gave birth in March. She allegedly showed Marquez photos of baby Brandon, saying he was their baby.

"The officer said it apparently was all part of an elaborate ruse so when Ramirez produced baby Brandon, she could claim the kidnapped child was the baby she had with Marquez," NBC reported.

Baby Brandon was taken from a San Jose apartment building on the 1000 block of Elm Street just before 1 p.m. on April 28. His mother was at work at the time, and his father, who is incarcerated, was quickly ruled out as a suspect. Some 20 hours later, Brandon was located healthy and unharmed, but the case continued to make national headlines.

Police arrested Ramirez after learning she allegedly went grocery shopping at Walmart with Brandon's grandmother before he was kidnapped from the apartment. While the grandmother was unloading groceries from the car outside, she left Brandon on a bed, the District Attorney's Office said. Portillo "unlawfully entered the residence and kidnapped the infant," police said.

Court proceedings continue today in Santa Clara County.