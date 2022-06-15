Loved ones planting tree for Santa Rosa park shooting victim

Nineteen-year-old Connor Bundock was fatally shot at a Santa Rosa park where he often hung out with friends, and loved ones are installing a permanent memorial just yards from where he died.

On Saturday, they will plant a Chinese pistache tree for Bundock at Hilliard Comstock Northwest Community Park, near the southern baseball field where he died April 2.

The tree is about 6 to 7 feet tall but could grow as tall as 35 feet, said Forestville resident Susan Sonke, whose 18-year-old son was among Bundock’s friends.

“They’re the ones who are going to be digging the hole and planting the tree,” Sonke said.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon and members of the public are invited to attend and show support.

Once the tree is planted, Sonke added, Bundock’s friends will have a permanent place to visit and remember the young man who came from Thailand and made friends at every Santa Rosa school he attended.

Bundock was supposed to graduate from John Muir Charter Schools’ Youth Connections Santa Rosa in June and planned to travel before enrolling in trade school or the military.

He was fatally shot when he and his friends were approached by two unidentified individuals who made “gang challenges,” according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

They got into an argument with Bundock and fled after shooting him. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The shooting is still under investigation.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. April 2 and the Police Department released surveillance footage of possible witnesses in the area around the time Bundock died.

Investigators received “tips and comments” in response to the footage but specifics couldn’t be released, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

A makeshift memorial is present at the ball field and has grown since April 2. There are no immediate plans to remove it, but a tree should have a more permanent presence.

Sonke said she approached Santa Rosa park officials about naming the site after Bundock but the process would have taken too much time.

Friends and family posted flyers around Santa Rosa to ensure no one forgets about Bundock. Several are still visible on light posts along Steele Lane.

Passersby also may find stickers with QR codes that link to Bundock’s GoFundMe page. The fundraiser benefits Bundock’s family, including his parents and siblings.

In the aftermath of his killing, loved ones spoke highly of Bundock and emphasized he made friends everywhere he went.

Sonke said she could barely remember how her son and Bundock became friends since Bundock often went from social group to social group and brought people with him.

“You probably have to make a map to figure out how they met each other,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi