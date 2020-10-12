Foggy River Farm Pumpkin Patch is a product of the pandemic

Pumpkins wearing masks greeted families Saturday to the Foggy River Farm’s first pumpkin patch, a gentle reminder for visitors to don their masks and socially distance while picking out their future jack-o’-lanterns.

The rectangular patch punctuated by two small cornfields offers carving pumpkins in three sizes grown from seed by Emmett Hopkins of Forestville and his sister, Whitney Hopkins of Healdsburg, on their family’s property on Eastside Road.

Cooler temperatures and a gentle sprinkle of rain Saturday greeted dozens of families, most of whom had made reservations in order to limit the amount of people on the farm at one time.

Emmett and his sister greeted visitors to the patch and assigned them a number corresponding to a section of the field in which to wander.

“We planted everything with social distancing in mind, so when people walked across the field, they would not run into each other,” Emmett said.

Many of the folks who came to the pumpkin patch on Saturday said they were attracted to the no-frills, traditional family farm this year so they didn’t have to be around crowds.

“It’s been fun having all the different families,” said Whitney. “We get a range of both local and faraway families, and we do take drop-ins.”

Kathleen Paclibar and her sister brought their children to the pumpkin patch after driving two hours from Elk Grove south of Sacramento.

“We wanted something low-key and not too busy,” Paclibar said. “We’re taking fall pictures.”

“I like that it’s a small farm,” said Rosie Favila of Santa Rosa, who brought her 12-year-old daughter, Alyssa. “It was actually a very nice drive, and we stopped on Piner Road for doughnuts.”

While pulling a cart full of carving pumpkins, mini-pumpkins, gourds and butternut squash to the car, Favila said her family was going to celebrate the autumnal holiday with a seasonal dinner, pumpkin-carving, games and a movie such as the 1993 Walt Disney witch flick “Hocus Pocus.”

"Our plan this year is very mellow, but we’re still dressing up,“ she said. ”We’re still going to have fun, and the candy situation is not a big deal ... as long as we can be together, that’s what I care about.“

Brianna Nunes of Santa Rosa brought her 3-year-old son, Arlo, to pick out some pumpkins from the field.

“Can we get some corn?” Arlo asked, while admiring the ears of black popping corn and red and yellow grinding corn that were also grown as seasonal decorations.

“We’re grateful to have a little rain,” Nunes said. “And to have a fall-like day.”

Lisa Gallaher of Healdsburg decided to bring her almost-3-year-old son, Logan, to the farm after passing it by many times on their way to look at airplanes at Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport.

Logan, who was dressed in matching raincoat and boots, was excited about picking out a few pumpkins but even more thrilled to get up close and personal with the tractors on the farm.

For Halloween, Gallaher said they would all dress up at home and arrange a trick-or-treat hunt in the backyard, with plastic eggs filled with candy and little toys.

“Logan is so little he doesn’t quite understand Halloween,” she said. “But I wanted to decorate early so that we could have more of the Halloween spirit.”

Emmett Hopkins, who is married to Sonoma County 5th District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, said he came up with the pumpkin patch idea after deciding to transition to part-time work in order to have more time with his kids. Then the pandemic hit.

“So it ended up being more full time with the kids,” he said. “I wanted to get them more involved with the farm, and we’ve been growing a sharing garden.”

The pumpkin patch idea, which the family plans to make an annual tradition, originated with a harvest festival Emmett used to throw in the fall for members of the Foggy River Farm’s former Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.

“There’s not a ton of pumpkin farms like this,” he said. “At least half get the pumpkins shipped in.”

In addition to the carving pumpkins, the farm offers mini gourds with “warts and wings,” mini "jack be little" pumpkins, turban squash and edible pumpkin and squash varieties like butternut, kabocha, spaghetti and delicata.

Last weekend, there were several cancellations on Friday and Saturday because of poor air quality from the smoke generated by the Glass fire.

“It’s been challenging,” Emmett said. “October is the month for pumpkin patches, and October is the month for smoky air.”

But the farmer wasn’t worried that a little rain would keep people away.

“Today we have a new challenge of keeping everyone dry,” he joked. “What is this stuff?”

The Foggy River Farm Pumpkin Patch is located at 8291 Eastside Road. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, through Sunday, Oct. 25. Reservations can be made at foggyriverfarm.org.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56