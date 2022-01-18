Lucerne man dies after driving on wrong side of Highway 29, crashing into bridge

A 29-year-old Lucerne man died early Sunday after he crashed into a pillar holding up a bridge while driving on the wrong side of Highway 29 in Lake County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at 12:07 a.m. where the Hill Road bridge crosses over Highway 29 near Lakeport.

Witnesses told authorities that the man was driving his silver 1999 Honda CRV north in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to the CHP.

He then hit a concrete pillar holding up the Hill Road Bridge in the highway median, which caused his SUV to overturn, the CHP said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP had not released his name on Tuesday because authorities were working to notify relatives.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.