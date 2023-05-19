California-based luxury jewelry company Valliani Jewelers will open its first Sonoma County location later this month inside Santa Rosa Plaza.

“We’re intending for it to be the No. 1 store in the mall,” Kashif Valliani, owner of Valliani Jewelers, told The Press Democrat.

The brand touts its customer service while offering fine diamonds and precious metal jewelry, from engagement rings and wedding bands to earrings watches — at the lowest possible price, according to its owners.

“Santa Rosa fits (our demographic) so it makes all the sense in the world to open a store there,” he said. The company looks for underserved markets for luxury jewelry, Valliani added.

Valliani and his wife created Valliani Jewelers in 1999 when they attended college in Stockton. They expanded the business after graduation and have since grown to 27 locations across California.

Further expansion is starting in Texas.

“I'm pleased that we continue to differentiate by offering local businesses the opportunity to thrive in the bustling downtown mall,” Santa Rosa Plaza spokesperson Danielle Nelson said in a statement.

“The entrepreneurs that launch their business at Santa Rosa Plaza, provide new products and unique experiences that complement our national brands, elevating the overall shopping experience for locals and visitors to Sonoma County.”

Valliani Jewelers will be located on the first floor of the mall’s west side near Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Michael Kors.

A date for the store’s opening has not yet been set, but Valliani said it would be before the end of May.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.