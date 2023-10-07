Ranging from a black 1922 model T to a red 1986 Ferrari 328 GTS, they cover a long span of automotive history, all residing in their new home in Sonoma.

The vehicles are all being stored in Sonoma CARcierge — a club for owners of luxury super cars, sports cars, exotic cars, and American and European vintage cars that opened this month at 19676 Eighth St. E. in Sonoma.

Clifford Casolla, the owner of Marshall’s Body Shop in downtown Glen Ellen, opened Sonoma CARcierge because he sensed that some classic cars and trucks sit more than they are driven and don’t receive the care or storage they need.

“At times, people have more cars than space and/or an adequate place to store them,” Casolla said. “We protect clients’ investment and have created a storage facility where their cars will not only be stored and protected, but also in the hands of experienced car builders who can deal with the mechanical, electrical and paint work, and cosmetics. It’s an all-in-one shop.”

The club already has seven members, with 16 vehicles housed in a climate-controlled storage facility. The vehicles also include a 1949 Packard Limousine, 1946 Chevy Business Coupe, 1945 Dodge Flatbed truck, 1965 Ford Mustang GT and NASCAR race truck.

Sonoma CARcierge also offers full automotive care and detailing, appraisal and sales, transport and consulting as well as access to the in-house mechanics, paint shop and restoration shop.

Casolla, who was born and raised in Sonoma County and attended Sonoma Valley High School, said that he experienced a demand for these services at Marshall’s Body Shop, but didn’t have sufficient space.

The new facility is equipped with surveillance cameras and an ADT alarm system. The humidity is controlled throughout the building, which is fully insulated.

“We also offer complete automotive detailing on all makes and models, from your average wash inside and out to polishing and prepping show cars,” Casolla said.

Virtually all the cars stored in the facility have some issues.

“It is very rare to see an old car that has a clean bill of health, with no issues,” he said. “We would like to offer an all-in-one service for our clients. If they are storing a car that needs a new headlight, battery, air in the tires, a wash, detailing, body work, paint or a complete restoration from top to bottom, we can handle that for them.”

The shop offers a paint shop, metal fabrication, mechanical and electrical work and custom builds. Services range from a simple oil change to a complete frame-off restoration of a classic car or truck.

“And we offer transport with a flatbed trailer for our clients,” he said. “At times, specialty cars are not covered with roadside assistance and/or they will need to go to a show that is too far away to be driven there.”

Sonoma CARcierge transport services are offered for shows, homes, roadside issues and breakdowns, and vehicle purchases and sales.

He added that appraisal and sales services are available because some clients are always looking to sell or purchase vehicles.

“Over the years, my clients have been taken advantage of and manipulated when buying a classic car,” Casolla said. “It is very unfortunate, but this happens far more than most people think. I enjoy consulting a purchase or sale of any car, truck or boat, for example.

“When I can take my personal experience and help someone, it feels good to know they are protected and participating in an ethical purchase. It feels good when you can create a good experience for your client during an exciting moment in their life.”

Sonoma CARcierge will include an area where members can unwind and socialize.

“We would like to host events within our space and create a comfortable atmosphere for them to sit back and relax,” Casolla said. “This will allow them to meet with other members and ‘talk cars’ before and after a drive, a show or an event.”

Monthly memberships range from $550 to $750, depending on the services desired. All memberships receive one month free with the purchase of a one-year lease and two months free with the purchase of a two-year lease.

Casolla began custom building hot rods with his father when he was 6 years old and continued building them as well as cars and motorcycles during has free time after school. He worked in hot rod shops and body shops while attending Sonoma Valley High School, Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University, but was not planning to pursue a career in the automotive industry.

While living in Glen Ellen and commuting to a steel framing job in San Francisco for six years, Casolla rented Marshall’s Body Shop to use its paint booth and work on personal projects.

“I established a relationship with the owner and began doing all his custom paint work and graphics for his clients,” he said. “He wanted to retire and potentially sell the business so he could travel. This was when the conversation about (me) buying the shop began.

“I had no idea what I was getting into at the time, but with the guidance and help of family and friends, we were able to make it happen.”

He bought the shop in 2015 when he was 25 years old. It provides collision repair on all makes and models, vintage American and European classic car restoration, metal fabrication, custom painting and mechanical and electrical work.

“We do everything in-house other than interiors and windshields,” Casolla said.

He is a member of the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley and Glen Ellen Yacht Club. In his spare time, he enjoys working on custom car projects, developing his property in Petaluma, playing guitar, hiking with his bulldogs, boxing, boating on a lake and mountain biking.

