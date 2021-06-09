Lytton Tribe and Windsor end negotiations over wastewater treatment

Negotiations between the Lytton Band of Pomo Indians and Windsor over wastewater treatment from the tribe’s residential development have collapsed, leading to the likely construction of a tribal sewage treatment plant on the edge of a residential neighborhood.

News of the agreement’s collapse will likely come as a shock to Windsor residents after a publicized deal was ratified 5-0 by the town council in May 2020. That agreement would have had the tribe paying the town $20 million, much of which was tabbed for the construction of a new recreation center or community pool.

“The Town is surprised and disappointed that after negotiating in good faith with the Tribe they suddenly reversed course and ended discussions on what would have been a win-win agreement,” Windsor manager Ken MacNab said in a statement released by the town Wednesday afternoon.

Representatives for the tribe declined requests for interviews.

“We were not able to reach an agreement with the city of Windsor and we are now moving forward to build our own wastewater treatment plant,” tribal spokesperson Doug Elmets said.

The tribe plans to build 300 homes for tribal members on land just west of the town, and has plans for a resort and winery in the future.

Lytton Map.pdf

The Lytton Band of Pomo Indians lost sovereign land in Sonoma County in 1961 when the federal government suddenly ended its recognition of the tribe. The government restored tribal recognition three decades later but never returned any land to the tribe.

The Lytton Band bought up hundreds of acres in Sonoma County using the proceeds from a casino in the East Bay city of San Pablo in its push for sovereign control of new land in the area.

After the town council ratified the agreement in May 2020, consultants and engineers from both parties had begun working on the technical requirements of tying the tribe’s development into the town’s sewage system, MacNab told The Press Democrat in a Wednesday morning interview. Attorneys from both parties began drafting a service contract.

Then, in March, tribal representatives sought a provision in the contract that would allow it to build a waste treatment plant for its proposed resort. “That was a huge shock,” MacNab said. “It felt like a big reversal.”

The town countered by asking for payments of around $50 million total — $10 million for environmental reviews and a ballot measure to seek voters approval, and an additional $20 million payment if the ballot measure succeeded, plus the $20 million previously agreed upon.

MacNab acknowledged the price was steep. “We thought the tribe would negotiate those,” he said.

Tribal officials rejected the offer. They subsequently rejected a later offer in which the tribe would have paid the town just $16.5 million — below the $20 million previously agreed upon.

The final offer came after the intervention of Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, who represents Windsor and has played a key role in the county’s own negotiations with the tribe.

“I went to both parties and said ’hey, it would benefit us all for you to go back to the negotiating table and seek an agreement,’” Gore said. Ultimately, he said, he was unable to do more but ask the parties to negotiate in good faith.

“We have one that’s a sovereign nation, one that’s a jurisdiction,” Gore said.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88