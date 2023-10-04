Sonoma native Ada Limón, the current poet laureate of the United States, was one of 20 to receive a coveted “genius grant” from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, which includes an $800,000 prize.

Know as the MacArthur Fellowships, the grants are given to individuals “of outstanding talent to pursue their own creative, intellectual and professional inclinations,” according to the foundation’s website.

The website states that Limón “counterbalances grief with wonder in works that heighten our awareness of the natural world and our connections to one another.”

Each fellow receives the $800,000 over five years, which they can spend however they see fit.

The foundation reviews nominations for fellows during a multiyear process and solicits input from their peers and community. Fellows do not apply and are not informed that they have been nominated until they are chosen to receive the award — most find out for the first time when the phone rings.

Limón’s grandmother, Allamay Barker, died the day before the foundation attempted to notify Limón that she would be receiving the high-profile award. She missed the call, but the foundation then emailed her, and she called back.

She told The Associated Press that she wept when she heard the news.

“I felt like losing the matriarch of my family and then receiving this, it felt like a gift from her in some ways,” Limón said from her home in Lexington, Kentucky.

The foundation has awarded fellowships to more than 1,131 recipients from a broad range of fields since 1981.

Limón was born and raised in Sonoma and attended Dunbar Elementary School, Altimira Middle School and Sonoma Valley High School, where she graduated in 1993. She is serving an unprecedented two-year second term as the nation’s 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry.

This is a breaking story, check back later for updates.

