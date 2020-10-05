Macedonian Park in Calistoga burns in Glass fire, leaving only its chapel behind

Macedonian Park in Calistoga, a longtime gathering place for Greek-Americans from around the Bay Area, has burned in the Glass fire, only its chapel surviving the flames, reports the Napa Valley Register.

The park on Lommel Road is a well-known spot for Orthodox celebrations, like Easter ceremonies, weddings and baptisms. The park has picnic tables, a bar, a caretaker’s house and a chapel, which didn’t burn.

The St. Demetrios chapel was built in the early 1950s, according to The Weekly Calistogan, and the park covers 10 acres.

It is located next to Calistoga Ranch, which also largely burned in the Glass fire.

Friends of the Macedonian Park, a local group of supporters, have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for rebuilding.

“It was the place where our religious values were celebrated and shared and our heritage maintained for us and our children,” the group wrote on its Facebook page. “Let's remember all the good times that we've shared and let's now join together and generously provide what everyone can for the rebuilding of this wonderful place for us and for our future generations.”