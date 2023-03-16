Macron, risking backlash, pushes through law raising retirement age in France

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron, worried that France’s parliament would not approve a fiercely contested bill raising the retirement age to 64 from 62, opted to ram the legislation through Thursday without a full parliamentary vote, a decision certain to inflame an already tense confrontation over the measure.

After three meetings Thursday with Macron and a last-minute discussion with her Cabinet, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne informed the National Assembly, or lower house, of the government’s decision. She was met by heckling, booing and vociferous chanting of the “Marseillaise,” France’s national anthem, and had to wait several minutes before being able to speak.

“We cannot gamble on the future of our pensions,” Borne told lawmakers. “The reform is necessary.”

Earlier, Macron told government ministers, “My interest would have been to go to a vote,” according to the Élysée Palace, “but I consider that at the present time, the financial and economic risks are too great.” He added, “One cannot play with the future of the country.”

The risk now for Macron is that enacting a retirement age of 64 without a full vote in parliament smacks of the kind of contempt and aloofness of which he has sometimes been accused. The yellow-vest movement during his first term, an enormous and sustained protest against proposed fuel increases and other measures, marked Macron. Rule by diktat was not the image he wanted to project during his second term. He has tried hard to project a milder Macron, more ready to listen, less inclined to rule alone.

But the two-month confrontation over his pension plan had already revealed a weakened and more isolated president.

The Senate, or upper house, approved the bill early Thursday. But the disarray in the lower house occurred because Macron’s Renaissance party does not hold a parliamentary majority, and even the center-right Republicans were hesitant to give Macron the support he needed as nationwide protests against the measure grew.

The decision to avoid a National Assembly vote, which will be regarded by Macron’s political opponents as antidemocratic even though it is legal, came after two months of major demonstrations and intermittent strikes that revealed the abyss between Macron, who believes that this “choice of society,” as he once put it, is essential to France’s economic future, and the millions of French people who see the changes as an assault on their way of life.