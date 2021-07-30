Magnitude 3.0 earthquake shakes Lake County
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook Lake County Wednesday night.
The tremor’s epicenter was located about 1 mile southwest of Anderson Springs and 22 miles north of Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake hit at about 11:30 p.m. and was felt by residents in Sebastopol, Napa and Berkeley, according to responses to a USGS survey on its website.
A similar magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit just 3 miles north of Guernveille Wednesday morning.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: