Magnitude 3.0 earthquake shakes Lake County

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook Lake County Wednesday night.

The tremor’s epicenter was located about 1 mile southwest of Anderson Springs and 22 miles north of Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 11:30 p.m. and was felt by residents in Sebastopol, Napa and Berkeley, according to responses to a USGS survey on its website.

A similar magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit just 3 miles north of Guernveille Wednesday morning.