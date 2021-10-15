Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes near Cloverdale

A minor earthquake struck near Cloverdale on Friday.

The magnitude 3.4 quake at 12:54 p.m. was centered 8.2 miles north of Cloverdale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People reported feeling a light shaking from the temblor in surrounding towns, including Ukiah, Hopland, Guerneville, Kelseyville and Lakeport, according to the USGS website.

No damage or injuries were reported in Cloverdale, according to Cloverdale Fire Battalion Chief Rick Blackmon.

“We didn’t feel or hear anything; we just saw it on the internet,” Blackmon said. “There are thousands of quakes all the time in the geysers in Geyserville that sometimes rattle down.”

Cloverdale Mayor Marta Cruz said she was in her car at the time the quake rumbled through and felt “a nice sway.”

“I was sitting in the car with my dog and I felt the car shaking a little bit,” she said. “I thought maybe the dog is shaking and I look down and the dog is asleep. I thought, you know, this is a shake. I was in the car and I felt safe. I just stayed put in the car.”

Magnitude 2.6 quakes were reported in Geyserville on Oct. 13 and Oct. 9, the USGS said.

