Subscribe

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes near Cloverdale

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 15, 2021, 4:20PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A minor earthquake struck near Cloverdale on Friday.

The magnitude 3.4 quake at 12:54 p.m. was centered 8.2 miles north of Cloverdale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People reported feeling a light shaking from the temblor in surrounding towns, including Ukiah, Hopland, Guerneville, Kelseyville and Lakeport, according to the USGS website.

No damage or injuries were reported in Cloverdale, according to Cloverdale Fire Battalion Chief Rick Blackmon.

“We didn’t feel or hear anything; we just saw it on the internet,” Blackmon said. “There are thousands of quakes all the time in the geysers in Geyserville that sometimes rattle down.”

Cloverdale Mayor Marta Cruz said she was in her car at the time the quake rumbled through and felt “a nice sway.”

“I was sitting in the car with my dog and I felt the car shaking a little bit,” she said. “I thought maybe the dog is shaking and I look down and the dog is asleep. I thought, you know, this is a shake. I was in the car and I felt safe. I just stayed put in the car.”

Magnitude 2.6 quakes were reported in Geyserville on Oct. 13 and Oct. 9, the USGS said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette