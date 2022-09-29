Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes near San Jose and rattles part of California

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook part of California on Wednesday, geologists said.

The earthquake rattled Alum Rock, about 6 miles northeast of San Jose, at about 10 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt near San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale, geologists reported.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake is smaller than some California residents may be used to, but dozens of people felt the earthquake. Hours after, 52 people reported feeling it to the USGS.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.