Magnitude 3.4 quake reported near Ukiah

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported at 11:24 p.m. Thursday 14 miles from Ukiah, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 40 miles from Clearlake, 52 miles from Healdsburg, 59 miles from Windsor and 66 miles from Santa Rosa.

In the last 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.8 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.