Magnitude 3.5 quake strikes near Clearlake

LOS ANGELES TIMES
December 4, 2020, 11:45AM

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday 11 miles from Clearlake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 12 miles from Healdsburg, 17 miles from Windsor, 22 miles from Santa Rosa and 28 miles from Ukiah.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.5 miles.

