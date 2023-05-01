Magnitude 3.7 earthquake reported near Point Arena

It occurred at 4:13 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of any damage.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2023, 4:35PM
Updated 10 minutes ago

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred Monday afternoon along the Mendocino County coast.

The shaker was recorded at 4:13 p.m., about 2.5 miles southeast of Point Arena, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There was no immediate word of damage from the earthquake, which occurred on the San Andreas Fault.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.