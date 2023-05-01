A magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred Monday afternoon along the Mendocino County coast.

The shaker was recorded at 4:13 p.m., about 2.5 miles southeast of Point Arena, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There was no immediate word of damage from the earthquake, which occurred on the San Andreas Fault.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.