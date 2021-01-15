Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles East Bay

A magnitude 3.8 quake struck near Concord on Thursday morning, giving the East Bay a shake.

The United States Geological Survey detected the quake at 11:18 a.m., with an epicenter 0.3 miles from Concord, 2.5 miles from Pleasant Hill and 14.3 miles from Vallejo.

With a magnitude of 3.8 and depth of 4.16 miles, this quake could be felt throughout the Bay Area, from Santa Rosa, to Antioch to San Jose. No damage has been reported.

Many took to Twitter to report shaking. "Earthquake!" wrote one Twitter user. "I was on a zoom call. Coworker in Fremont felt it, coworker in West Berkeley did not."

"Earthquake felt in Berkeley! Small one. Shook my desk!" shared another.

Over the past seven days, there has been one other earthquake magnitude 3.0 or above within 100 miles of this area.

The Thursday quake struck on the the Concord-Green Valley Fault, according to the USGS.

"At present, there is little information on the date of the last surface-rupturing event on the Concord-Green Valley Fault," the USGS said. "The current best estimate is that the last large earthquake on this fault occurred between 200 to 500 years ago."